Wade E. Snyder, 88, of Richfield, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
He was born March 24, 1933, in Richfield, Snyder County, a son of the late Thomas S. and Florence (Ferster) Snyder. In 1956, Wade married his beautiful bride, Eleanor J. (Snyder) Snyder.
In 1951, Wade graduated from the former Freeburg High School. After graduation, he served as a soldier in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He served our country with dignity and honor. Wade was co-owner of Snyder Brothers Floor Coverings in Richfield and later worked as an oil delivery truck driver for Bilger Fuels in Middleburg which became Shipley Energy by the time Wade retired. He was a former Boy Scout leader and a member of the Richfield United Church of Christ. His favorite hobbies were fishing, hunting, and especially woodworking where he made beautiful furniture for family and friends. His greatest joy came from spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor; and children, Melanie Leister and her husband David Jr., Joel Snyder and his wife Jana, Michele Ebright and her husband David, and Andrea Knouse and her husband Rodney; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wade was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Luella Fogle, Charlotte Hilbish, and Doris Leitzel; and two brothers, Richard Snyder and Paul Snyder.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 26, at the Richfield United Church of Christ, 44 Church St., Richfield, with Pastor Tammy Gessner officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Juniata County Veterans Council at the conclusion of the memorial service.
Burial will be held at the discretion of the family at a later date.
Memorial contributions in loving memory of Wade may be made to the Richfield United Church of Christ, PO Box 17, Richfield, PA 17086 or Gideons International, PO Box 382, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, is assisting the family with the care and arrangements of Mr. Snyder.