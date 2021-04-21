Danville continued its unbeaten start to the season with three more wins.
The Ironmen (8-0, 6-0 HAC-I) defeated Mifflinburg 4-1 on Tuesday, topped Midd-West 8-3 on Saturday, and bested Shikellamy 5-1 last Thursday.
Danville scored three runs in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie to grab the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I win over the Wildcats.
Freshman Cameron Hess had two-run single for Danville, while Cara Bohner hit a solo homer.
Morgan Wagner worked the final three innings in relief to pick up the victory. She struck out seven and walked one. Bohner allowed one earned run as the starter, striking out four and not walking anybody in four innings of work.
Danville faces a big test today on the road at Elm Park. The Ironmen face undefeated Williamsport (7-0) in a nonleague game.
Wagner struck out seven over three innings of scoreless relief, and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Danville past the Mustangs in HAC-I play.
Wagner went to the circle with Danville leading 5-3 after four innings, and she allowed only one hit the rest of the way.
Bohner and Kira Snyder each scored a pair of runs for the Ironmen. Laura Cashner drove in three runs, including a two-run double in the third.
Against the Braves, also in HAC-I play, the Ironmen overcame a slow start offensively.
Danville strung together clutch two-out rallies in three consecutive innings from the fourth to the sixth to fuel the come-from-behind win.
All five Ironmen runs were scored with two outs as they were 3-for-5 with runners in scoring position despite going hitless until the fourth inning.
“All of our girls battled,” Danville coach Jamie Strausser said. “It was tough. They were all hitting the ball well, just right into their defense most of the time. I told them to just keep putting the ball in play and eventually a few will drop in for hits, and we eventually started to find some holes.
“(Shikellamy pitcher Sydnee) Leeser is a tough pitcher. She throws strikes, and she has good spin. You can’t take anything away from her. I’ve known her since she was a little kid, and she has only gotten better.”
The tide started to turn for Danville in the fourth when first baseman Cheyenne Starr battled through an intense 10-pitch at-bat, working a full count, and fouling off four pitches before finally squaring one up right back up the middle off Leeser’s glove.
“I was pretty confident, it helped that I had my team cheering me on,” Starr said. “I was just waiting for a good pitch that I could drive. Once one of us starts hitting, all of us start hitting. One hit can boost up our whole team and that’s what happened tonight.”
The ball ricocheted toward first base. Wagner scored from third, and an error by the Braves (5-3) allowed Cashner to score from second as well, gifting the Ironmen a 2-1 lead at the time.
From that point on, all momentum belonged to the hot bats of Danville. Starr added the final insurance run in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly to center field, finishing with a pair of RBIs.
“She’s a tough out,” Strausser said of Starr. “That (fourth-inning) at-bat was really big. She’s one of the key hitters in our lineup, and she does a good job.”
Wagner struck out 14 batters. She allowed just three hits and one walk while recording 11 of her first 12 outs via the strikeout. Offensively, she also came across to score twice and recorded the game’s only extra-base hit, a double to lead off the bottom of the sixth.
“It’s tough pitching in this cold weather,” Strausser said. “Your hand gets slippery and the ball gets slippery, but Morgan pitched a heck of a game for us considering the weather conditions.”
THURSDAY
Danville 5, Shikellamy 1
Shikellamy;001;000;0 — 1-3-4
Danville;000;221;x — 5-6-0
Sydnee Leeser and Reagan Wiest. Morgan Wagner and Lindsey Cashner.
WP: Wagner; LP: Leeser.
Shikellamy: Amelia Wernett 1-for-3, run.
Danville — Morgan Wagner 1-for-3, double, 2 runs; Cheyenne Starr 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Kira Snyder 1-for-2, run, RBI; Cara Bohner 1-for-3, RBI.
SATURDAY
Danville 8, Midd-West 3
Danville;203;002;1 — 8-12-1
Midd-West;101;100;0 — 3-6-2
Cara Bohner, Morgan Wagner (5) and Lindsey Cashner. Bella Parra, Lorna Oldt (4) and McKennin Voss.
WP: Bohner. LP: Parra.
Danville: Bohner 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Dejah Jones 1-for-4, run, RBI; Wagner 3-for-4, double, 2 runs, 2 RBis; Li. Cashner 1-for-4, run; Cheyenne Starr 1-for-2, run, RBI; Camryn Hess 1-for-3, run, RBI; Laura Cashner 1-for-3, double, 3 RBIs; Kira Snyder 2-for-3.
Midd-West: Sarah Shupp 1-for-3, double, run; Caroline Zerby 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Marlo Spriggle 2-for-3, double; Voss 1-for-1, RBI.
TUESDAY
Danville 4, Mifflinburg 1
Danville;000;103;0 — 4-8-0
Mifflinburg;100;000;0 — 1-3-2
Cara Bohner, Morgan Wagner (5) and Lindsay Cashner. Hope Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
Danville: Bohner 1-for-4, homer; Kira Snyder 2-for-3; Dejah Jones 1-for-3, double. Cameron Hess, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs.
Mifflinburg: Brook Karchner 2-for-3, double.