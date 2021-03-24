Spring mornings just scream for bright and sunshiny breakfasts like these lemon poppy seed pancakes. They’re not too heavy, and the fresh citrus taste is so enjoyable to wake up to. You’ll look forward to these homemade pancakes no matter what time the meal.
This fun pancake recipes use a full cup of Greek yogurt for added protein, plus plenty of lemon zest and crunchy poppy seeds so you know you’re eating something special. Trust me, the flavor does not get lost here. If you’re a fan of lemon poppy seed anything, these won’t disappoint.
A simple, quality maple syrup drizzled on top is a perfect touch, but a fruit-flavored syrup like raspberry, blueberry or strawberry would go great, too. Try adding a cup of any of these fruits fresh to your batter for something a little different.
This batch makes a whole bunch of pancakes so either invite some friends to breakfast, or just store them in the freezer after cooking. They’ll stay good for up to two months when wrapped airtight and frozen.
Lemon poppy seed
pancakes
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar
2 tbsp. poppy seeds
1/2 tsp. baking soda
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup Greek yogurt (I used Chobani nonfat plain)
1 cup skim milk (any milk should work fine)
1/4 cup melted butter, slightly cooled
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 lemon (zest and juice)
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, poppy seeds, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together yogurt, milk, butter, eggs, vanilla, juice of one lemon and zest of one lemon. Mix until combined. The batter will be thick and slightly lumpy.
Heat pancake maker or skillet to medium heat, and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Once hot, spoon about 3 heaping tablespoons of batter onto cooking surface. Let cook about 1 minute or until the edges lightly brown and the center begins to bubble. Flip and let cook 1-2 more minutes so pancake cooks through.
Spray cooking surface with nonstick cooking spray again and repeat until all batter has been used.
Serve immediately with maple syrup or fresh fruit.