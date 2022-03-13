SHAMOKIN — Father Mykola Ivanov wants people to remember two words as Russia continues to destroy his native land of Ukraine.
“Wake up!” the priest, who leads Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, of Shamokin, said while speaking to about 50 people people who gathered at St. John’s United Church, in Shamokin Sunday night for a special joint service.
“Let’s begin to help people.”
Ivanov and St. Johns pastor Robert Stoudt joined together Sunday night for the special service to pray for the people of Ukraine.
“This was something we felt we needed to do,” Stoudt said. “We came together and wanted to deliver the message of prayer as we are all Christians.”
Ivanov, who moved to the United States from Ukraine in 2005, said during the service that he wanted to remind people of the power of prayer.
“Prayer works,” he said. “And so does help from others...Do what you can.”
Ivanov told parishioners that he continues to stay in contact with his parents, and his wife’s parents as well as many other relatives who are still in Ukraine.
Ivanov told the gathering there are things not being reported in the news and things he just doesn’t even want to repeat.
“This is something I never thought I would be telling people. There are Russian soldiers waiting in the woods for cars to drive by just so they can shoot at them,” he said. “These soldiers don’t know who is in the cars they are just shooting. Some are driving tanks over vehicles with people inside just for fun. I never imagined having to tell a story that you have seen in a war movie.”
Ivanov said he spoke to a cousin who is still in Ukraine in the past two days and was informed that a building Ivanov used to visit often in his hometown of Lviv was struck by a missile.
“The time for sympathy is over,” he said. “We need to do something.”
Ivanov said he understands the strict sanctions the United States put on Russia, but he feels more needs to be done.
“If you see a grown man beating a child the first thing you’d do is stop the man,” Ivanov said. “You would stop the fight and then figure out after what caused it. This is what we need to do in Ukraine and it all needs to stop.”
Stoudt said the congregation at St. John’s wanted to do something for the Ukrainian congregation and the service for the members of the community was something both religious leaders decided was the best fit.
Outside of the church, Stan Snyder, of Shamokin, said he wanted to attend to listen to Ivanov and because he has Ukrainian friends he wanted to support.
“It’s all very sad,” he said. “This is hitting home for a lot of people and we need to all come together and pray and help where we can.”
Monetary donations can also be sent to the Ukrainian church office at 303 N. Shamokin St., PA 17872.
Ivanov and Vinny Clausi, a former Northumberland County commissioner, will be at the church Monday at 1 p.m. where they will kick off a campaign attempting to raise $100,000 for children in orphanages in Ukraine.
Ivanov and Clausi, who donated the first $10,000, will then travel to Poland, where they will meet with friends of Ivanov and deliver the funds.