Wallace Y. “Wally” Fegley, 64, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his residence.
He was born May 18, 1958, in Kansas City, a son of the late Ross V. Fegley Jr. and Marion Y. (Young) Fegley.
He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and SUN Area Vo-Tech, class of 1976.
Wally last worked as a delivery truck driver for Heller’s Gas Service.
He was a member of Lewisburg American Legion, Post 182.
Wally enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his son.
Surviving are one son, Wallace Y. Fegley Jr. of Mifflinburg; two brothers, Ross “Skip” Fegley Jr. of Mifflinburg, and Stephen Fegley of Coal Township; and three nieces, Jen, Sarah, and Christina.
Family and friends are invited to a life celebration service to honor Wally starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, the Lewisburg American Legion Post 182, 127 Buffalo Road.
To share in Wally’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.