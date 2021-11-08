When Marly Walls and Taylor O’Brien were freshmen, they helped the Bucknell women’s basketball team reach the NCAA tournament and nearly earn an upset win in the first round.
They boldly said their goal was to make it four-for-four on college seasons ending in the NCAA tournament.
However, due to circumstances largely out of their control, Walls and O’Brien enter their senior year looking for just their second NCAA tournament game.
“Definitely there’s pressure,” Walls said of this season. “We’ve been so successful, and we’re used to winning. We’re used to winning consistently.”
When Walls and O’Brien were sophomores, the Bison were the top seed in the Patriot League tournament when that tournament, and subsequently the NCAA tournament, were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last season, the Bison breezed through an undefeated regular season, but were upset in the Patriot League semifinals by Lehigh. Bucknell was coming off a 35-day layoff due to COVID concerns, and had already defeated the Mountain Hawks four times that season.
“I’d say it’s been a rollercoaster,” Walls said. “I played in the NCAA tournament. I never thought I’d be able to say that. Growing up as a kid, you watch it all the time. ... We went to Europe. I lived through a national pandemic while playing a college sport. I tore my ACL, never thought that would happen. I think it’s all made me appreciate where we are now, looking at a 30-game season.”
Trevor Woodruff is entering his third season as Bucknell coach, and despite a 33-7 overall record (24-2 in Patriot League), he has yet to coach the Bison in an NCAA Tournament game due to those same factors.
“It’s been good in so many ways, but it’s been challenging in so many other ways,” Woodruff said of his Bucknell tenure. “It’s really challenged our ability to lead as coaches, as a staff. It seems like around every corner has been a new challenge, and in some cases, challenges we’ve never had to deal with before.
“I feel like we’ve done the best we can with the cards we’ve been dealt. I’m really proud of what of our team and our players have been able to do under really challenging circumstances.”
The difficulties brought on by the pandemic have made the Bison more appreciative of being able to play.
“We’re 100-plus practices in, and we’re grateful,” Walls said. “We’re grateful we could a full preseason of conditioning to get ready for a real season. Going through it has made you re-appreciate things you may have taken for granted.”
On the court, the Bison have to find a way to replace the production of the talented four-member Class of 2021 — Tessa Brugler, Autumn Ceppi, Abby Kapp and Ally Johnson.
“We’ve progressed from where we started, but we’re certainly not where we want to be,” Woodruff said. “Tons of youth, tons of inexperience makes for uneven practices — lots of good, but lots of stuff to work on. I feel like that will be who we are until the younger players get some experience they need.”
Walls and O’Brien, a first-team all-league selection last year, have appeared in a combined 133 games. The rest of the roster has 113 appearances, with juniors Carly Krsul and Tai Johnson each accounting for more than 30 of those.
“Like every coach we’re looking for consistency,” Woodruff said. “We have flashes where we look like a team that could compete for the championship. We have flashes where we look like a team that might not win a game. I think that’s typical. The teams that ultimately reach the goals they set are the teams that find consistency and are healthy at the right time of year.”
The Bison will also be undersized for the first time in Woodruff’s tenure, and will rely on a more guard-oriented style.
“We really have just two, what I consider post players, that are healthy — Krsul and (junior Emma) Shaffer,” Woodruff said. “We really are playing a guard-heavy rotation.”
Krsul is switching from power forward to center this season.
“It’s something I’ve done before,” Krsul said. “It just means I have to be more physical on defense. On offense, it’s not really a problem because I’ve always been an inside-out player. Defensively, a lot more of the rebounding is going to fall into my hands ... and I’ll probably be defending someone who is going to outsize me.”
Outside of O’Brien (16.3 points per game last year) and Krsul (6.5) no returning Bison averaged three points per game last year, so Walls said playing with discipline would be key to success.
“This year we will have to run our stuff perfectly,” Walls said. “On defense, we need to rotate and be in the right spots. Discipline is what we will need this year more than any other year. ... We’ll have to be disciplined, and everyone will have to do their job.”
Walls did average 7.1 points per game as a sophomore, before she was lost for the season after 15 games with a torn ACL. The knee injury — along with the pandemic — slowed her last year.
“I expect her to have a better year,” Woodruff said. “If we’re going to be successful, we need her to do that.”