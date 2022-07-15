Walter C. Good, 77, of South Third Street, Shamokin, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation, Coal Township.
Walter was born April 8, 1945, in Sunbury, a son of the late Walter C. and Ella L. (Snyder) Good. On June 14, 1998, he married the former Sarah J. “Sally” Reichner.
He was a 1963 graduate of Northeast High School, St. Petersburg, Fla., received an associates degree in 1965 from the St. Petersburg Junior College and later attended East Tennessee State University.
Walter retired in 2007 from the Commonwealth of PA as a program manager in the quality control division of the Department of Public Welfare.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Jennifer L. Reichner of Shamokin, Heather Lynn Fisher and husband Kevin of Ranshaw, Ivett M. and Marya M. Good; grandchildren, Olivia G. and Christian G. Miller; and great-granddaughter, Omayah G. Forry.
Friends and family may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Mike Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.