Walter Edwin Diehl, 79, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 19, 1942, in East St. Louis, Illinois, a son of the late Edwin Henry Diehl and Julia Lenore (Alex) Diehl.
He served in the Vietnam War and was a proud Marine.
Walter retired from the former Laurelton State Hospital.
Surviving are his sons, Jody and Mathew Diehl; two daughters, Jo (Diehl) Howard and Machelle (Diehl) Lougeay; and sister, Debbie (Diehl) Mahannah.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be sent to SPCA.
