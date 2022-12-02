A celebration of life in honor of Walter Hershman will be hosted on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth El on 249 Arch St., Sunbury, PA 17801, with a luncheon immediately following.
Join us for stories and songs, laughter and tears as we pay tribute to Walter’s love and friendship.
A custodial account has been opened for Chad’s education and can be donated to through Zelle @ walterhershman@gmail.com or a check sent to Chad Hershman c/o Sharon Hershman 1323 Titan St. Philadelphia, PA 19147. Donations can also be made in honor of Walter to the MS Society.