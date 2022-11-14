Walter J. Stahl Sr., “Pop Pop,” 89, formerly of Selinsgrove, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
He was born Oct. 18, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late John Conrad Stahl Jr. and Catherine Florence Heinlein.
He graduated from Halsey Junior High School on June 24, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York and graduated in June 1951 from the Aviation Department from East New York Vocational High School, Brooklyn.
On Dec. 1, 1951, he enlisted with the Air Force. He (A/2C) was stationed at 3578th Flight Line Maintenance Squadron, Vance AFB, Oklahoma, as a flight mechanic. He earned the Korean Service Medal — Good Conduct Medal and the United Nations Service Medal — National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1955.
On Feb. 26, 1962, Walter married Doris (Croteau) Stahl in Lindenhurst, New York. Walter and Doris were married for 51 years before her passing in 2013.
He retired as Crew Chief from Garrett AiResearch (Garrett Aviation Service) located at McArthur Airport, Ronkonkoma, New York. He had a passion for working on airplanes. Upon retiring, he and Doris moved to Snydertown, Pa. Although “retired,” he held multiple part-time jobs with The Daily Item, Sunbury Community Hospital, and CommunityAid. He officially retired at the age of 87 due to health reasons only — not by choice. During his spare time, he enjoyed wood working, word find puzzles, and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, John Stahl and Peter Stahl; one sister, Dorothy Dombrowski; and a grandson, Patrick Stahl.
He is survived by daughters, Patricia Gillette (Scot), Spencer, New York, Theresa Stahl, Candor, New York, Victoria Halse, Candor, New York; sons, Walter Stahl Jr. (Alba), Sunbury, Dennis Stahl, Sunbury, Lisa Alexander (Oklahoma); grandchildren, Walter Stahl III (Tehani), Northumberland, Pa.; Stephen Stahl (Jenna), Selinsgrove, Pa., Nicholas Stahl (Brianna Taylor), Sunbury, Melissa Stahl (Nick Stoneroad), Sunbury, DeAnna Stahl (Harvey Woolsey), Sunbury, Jeffrey Purrazzi (Amber), South Hampton, New York; Denise Conboy (Ian), Watkins Glen, New York; Frankie Purrazzi (Lexi), Ithaca, New York; Chrissy Fitzgerald (Mike), Willseyville, New York; Jon Sklavonitis (Luisa), Seldon, New York; Cindy Cafaro, Rensselaer, New York; Nina Brown (Robin), Ithaca, New York; Daniel Bellinger, California; DJ Stahl, Candor, New York; Beth Honeywell (Rich), Elmira, New York; Matthew Stahl, Candor, New York; and 25 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. at V.L. Seebold Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Light officiating.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park followed by a luncheon.
A special thanks to the staff at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village for taking care of Walt “Pop Pop” and to his friend “Donald” who he met at Buffalo Valley for sharing many talks and laughs with him.