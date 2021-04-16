Walter L. “Jake” Gehers Sr., 80, of Middleburg, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Dec. 16, 1940, in Mifflinburg, a son of the late Albert and Alverta (Rosenthal) Gehers. Jake was a 1958 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and served in the Army from 1959 to 1962. On June 15, 1973, he married the former Lois Drumheller who survives.
He was employed in the manufactured housing industry all his life working at Hauser Homes later Poloron, Penn Lyon Homes, and retired from Excel Homes as a service manager.
Jake was a lifetime member of the Kreamer Sportsman’s Club, and an avid hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed fishing in Canada and hunting in Colorado. He also found pleasure in snowmobiling.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Walter Gehers Jr. and his companion Anne, and Danny Gehers and his companion Crissy; one daughter and son-in-law, Micki and Jason Wagner; three grandsons, Tazz Gehers and his husband Justin, Colby Gehers and Zane Gehers and his wife Ali; and two sisters and one brother-in-law, Donna and Bill Greensweight, and Edna Harlan.
He was preceded in death by six brothers, Eugene, Ronald, Karl “Fritz,” Albert “Toby,” David, and Tommy Gehers.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 19, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg. Masks and social distancing will be required.
A private funeral will be held with Pastor Vickie Brown officiating.
Burial will be in the Globe Mills Cemetery, Middleburg.