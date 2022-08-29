Walter Roy Bostian Sr., of Sunbury, went home to be with his Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
He was born May 28, 1938, at Mary M. Packer Hospital in Sunbury. He shared his birthday with his sister-in-law, Clara Strausser; his youngest son, Richard; and his great-granddaughter, Layla.
He was a hard-working man who loved God, his family, America, motorcycling, motocross, Steelers Football, and his cats. He wore many hats in his lifetime, including working as a taxi cab driver and as a school bus driver. He worked for Celotex for 20 years and retired from PP&L in 2006. He was a founding member of the Susquehanna Valley Baptist Church in Shamokin Dam.
Walter was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy Bostian and Mary (Thomas) Bostian; his father, Walter Geiser; mother, Bernice (Bostian) Ross; her twin sister, Betty Wise; sister, Martha (Bostian) Reish; brother-in-law, John Hoffman; brothers, Grant Ross and Ira Ross; brothers-in-law, George Kitchens Jr., and Charles Kitchens.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanette (Kitchens) Bostian (daughter of George Kitchens Sr. and Priscilla "Kulp" Kitchens) of Sunbury; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth and Buddy Hepner and Myrtle and Barry Ross of Sunbury and June Hoffman of Selinsgrove; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Atwood and Gail Ross and Roy and Grayce Ross of Sunbury, Mark and Angel Ross of Winfield, and John Ross of Selinsgrove; three sons and daughters-in-law, Walter Bostian Jr. and fiance Helen Oflas of Northumberland, Lewie and Lesley Bostian, and Richard Bostian of Sunbury; five grandchildren and their partners, Josh Bostian of Dornsife, Sam and Amanda Bostian of Northumberland, Colby Bostian and partner Lenore Sterner of Williamsport, Natashia Bostian and fiance Nick Montague of Sunbury, and Aj Alota of Cebu, Philippines; and three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Levi and Layla Bostian, with another blessing expected this spring.
A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Mike Neimond is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday Sept. 2, in Pomfret Manor, Sunbury, with a celebration of life to follow the service.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.