Wanda Hartman Einsig, 85, of Lewisburg, peacefully entered the next realm on May 28, 2022.
Born on Feb. 6, 1937, to Gladys (Wagner) Hartman and Frederick T. Hartman of Mifflinburg, Pa., Wanda was the second of four girls in a strong Christian home filled with love. A 1955 graduate of Mifflinburg High School, Wanda was co-editor of the school yearbook and the school’s first May Queen. She studied Elementary Education at Lock Haven State Teachers College before taking positions teaching third- and fourth-graders in the York, Pa., and Irwin, Pa., school districts.
As a young teacher at York Suburban Elementary, Wanda was introduced to the love of her life, Barry Meads Einsig, by Barry’s cousin, a fellow teacher. They were married in 1962. They shared a love of nature, and in the early years, Wanda and Barry spent almost every weekend exploring the eastern forests. Each Monday morning, Wanda’s students could expect to find on her desk some small treasure — an acorn, a wildflower, or a beautifully colored leaf — from her latest excursion.
Wanda and Barry settled in Baltimore, where they raised their two beloved children, Elizabeth and Jonathan, until Barry’s untimely death at the age of 41 in 1978.
As a young widow returning to central Pennsylvania in 1982, Wanda focused on her children, but also found time for her church and her community. Over the next three decades, she served on Lewisburg First Presbyterian Church’s Missions Committee and Prayer Team, sang alto in the church choir, and served as a Deacon. Community service took her to the Public Library for Union County, where her friendly demeanor became well known at the front desk.
In 2013, Wanda moved to assisted living at Elmcroft and then Riverwoods. At both places, she was quick to flash her bright smile, and to enjoy her interactions with staff. She loved all activities having to do with music, art, animals, Bingo and resident life.
Wanda lived a life of uncommon love and gentleness. She sought to share God’s love with everyone she met through her unfailingly kind manner in all her dealings, and she truly never had an unkind word for anyone. She quietly served others in often hidden capacities such as Power of Attorney for two widowed aunts, guardian of an adult cousin with Down syndrome, and, together with her sisters, caregiver for their aging mother with Alzheimer’s. In addition, as a church deacon, Wanda cared for many people in the Lewisburg community.
Wanda’s favorite Bible verse was Galatians 6:2, “Help share one another’s burdens, and in this way obey the law of Christ.” Wanda had her own burdens to bear, but her life of service with joy embodied this spirit of kindness and connection.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Einsig Wise, and her “favorite son-in-law,” Ed Wise, both of New Orleans, La.; her son, Jonathan Barry Einsig, of Glorieta, N.M.; her sisters, Julia Bilger (Bob), Brenda Ilgen (Harvey), and Erma Reigle (Roger), all of Mifflinburg, Pa.; as well as fourteen nieces and nephews, along with their families. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, John Einsig (Bev), along with nieces and nephews on Barry’s side of the family.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitors will be received from 11 a.m. until noon in the Forest Hill Church of New Life sanctuary. Following the service, a light lunch will be served at the Mazeppa Union Church, 3200 Johnson Mill Road. Memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Wanda to First Presbyterian Church, Lewisburg, or to Joni & Friends. Arrangements by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.