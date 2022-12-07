SUNBURY — The warden of Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township detailed several inmate programs he intends to bring to the correctional facility.
At Wednesday morning's public meeting, Warden Tom Reisinger informed members of the prison board that he plans to introduce a Financial Wellness class, Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) and Gaudenzia Intervention Group. The warden has already reintroduced a reentry program, a Vivitrol program, an anger management program and a barber to cut inmate's hair.
"It will help the inmate," said Reisinger. "It will keep our population low."
The financial wellness class will be taught by the Mount Carmel Federal Credit Union to teach the financial basics, including opening and maintaining a checking account, to prepare inmates for release. Gaudenzia, an addiction treatment center, will bring in Alcoholic and Narcotics Anonymous.
LETI is a diversion program that delays criminal charges to those who are addicted to illegal and controlled substances. A person can seek addiction treatment without worrying about being charged by police, or a defendant already charged can choose to seek addiction services instead of moving forward with criminal charges at the magistrate level," said District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
"We're looking forward to seeing how that works out," he said. "It's a work in progress, but I'm willing to give it a shot."
At the September meeting, Reisinger informed the prison board that several programs that were suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19 are making a return. The No. 1 program requested by inmates has been the re-entry program, which is designed to help returning citizens successfully reenter society following their incarceration. Other programs include anger management led by Tom Williams; a barbershop led by Rikki Chappen; and Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous. Reisinger plans to introduce religious services and parenting classes.
The prison population as of Wednesday was 137, consisting of 105 men and 32 women. The highest population of the last month was 208 on Nov. 1 and 178 on Nov. 23, said Reisinger.
No inmate or staff member has COVID-19 this month, said Reisinger.