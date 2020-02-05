The mail system at the Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township is about to be overhauled to prevent drugs from entering the new facility.
At Wednesday's public prison board meeting, Warden Bruce Kovach introduced the board members to TextBehind, a correctional mail service that allows friends and family to communicate with inmates through digital communication and photocopied handwritten letters and photographs. Kovach said he will present the contract and policy change to the solicitor before bringing it back to the board for a vote.
"We're finding there's more and more effort on the parts of a few inmates to introduce contraband into the jail through the mail," said Kovach. "It's getting very serious."
County officials noted the issue is not just isolated in Northumberland County, but all jails across the nation. Kovach said the conversation started when someone attempted to mail Suboxone into the jail a few months back.
The new system would help prevent inmates from overdosing and prevent staff members from being contaminated when checking the mail, Kovach said.
"We understand the mail is a big thing inmates look forward to and we don't want to curtail that," said Kovach. "Having strong family bonds is important for the rehabilitation of inmates and if technology can help that, we want to do it."
A contract with TextBehind would not cost the county any money, it's a service fee of 99 cents per text. Families and friends can download the app, write out their messages and the letter is printed out at a central location, or they can mail their letters and they are reviewed, photocopied and sent from the central locations. Pictures are copied in high quality.
It would be for social mail, not for legal mail, said Kovach.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said there are a few pending cases involving drugs being mailed to the prison. It makes it hard to prosecute since the envelopes are sent without return addresses and sender names, he said.
"This would shut off an entire avenue of cases," he said. "We get a decent amount of referrals from the prison. This would definitely help."
Commissioner Kymberley Best said she uses a similar service for sending mail to her children in the military.
"It's a great system," she said.
"We are being proactive," Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said. "This is something a lot of prisons have decided to start doing. It seems like most people are encouraged by doing something that makes our prison safer."