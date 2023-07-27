Montour County announced this week it was allocating $50,000 of its expected $1 million in opioid settlement funds to CMSU’s (Columbia, Montour, Snyder, Union Services) Warm Handoff program.
This is justice, settlement and spending as intended — funding a service that can make a difference against opioids.
Pennsylvania is set to receive $2.2 billion over the next 15 years from the settlement of two cases, with about $8.4 million of that going to counties in the region. The funds are being administered by the PA Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust and must be used for training, programs and services like a warm handoff program as outlined by the trust in a 15-page document.
Under a warm handoff program, patients who survive an overdose are transferred — or handed off — from a hospital emergency department to a drug treatment provider.
Instead of giving the patient a phone number, or trying to set up a future appointment, the program takes action immediately. It adds an extra barrier to relapse and, hopefully, puts the patient in position to get helpful tools necessary to combat substance use disorder.
In January, the CMSU’s Mary Lynn Cadman, Barbara Correll and Patricia Deleo pitched the program to Montour County commissioners. They said the program, which was developed by the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, helped 168 people in its first year, 284 in year two, 287 in year three and 213 in year 4. It was already working with Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital.
The trio sought help paying for its $352,000 budget.
Commissioner Ken Holdren said at the time he needed more information about how the money was being spent before he would commit.
On Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to allocate $50,000 to the program. According to news reports, Columbia County has allocated $184,000 and Northumberland County will contribute $200,000.
The trust allows the funds to be used to expand training and availability of naloxone, the emergency medication that reduces an opioid overdose; invest in medication-assisted treatments, both in distribution and awareness including among first responders and school-age kids; invest in treatment programs in prisons; and to create or expand evidence-based prevention programs including in schools.
It also allows for scholarships to individuals seeking to work in behavioral health and hiring social workers and behavioral health practitioners to combat staff shortages in the field.
“We have the same staffing problems as school districts and emergency rooms. We don’t have enough staff. I don’t know how you get at that with the county dollars,” said Deb Beck, president of the Drug and Alcohol Service Providers Organization of Pennsylvania.
In Pennsylvania, an estimated 5,000 people die each year of a fatal drug overdose and, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, another 375,000 live with drug use disorder.
Warm handoffs are a step in a long journey.
There is a lot of work to be done and, now, counties have some money to keep taking steps in the right direction.