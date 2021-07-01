Warren B. Kline Jr., 86, of Northumberland, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2021, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
He was born Aug. 9, 1934, in Shamokin, the son of the late Warren B. and Dorothy (Haupt) Kline. He married the former Linda Smith who survives.
Warren was formerly employed as a school teacher in Lancaster. For the past 25 years he was employed by Knoebel’s Amusement Park at Elysburg.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Sandra Stillwagon of Port Matilda; two stepdaughters, Christine Haddock of Trevorton and Kelly Haddock of Danville; four grandchildren, and three stepgrandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, in Pavilion R at Knoebel’s Amusement Park, Elysburg.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.