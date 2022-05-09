Warren Elvin “Hass” Hassinger, 95, of Millersburg, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill East.
He was born Dec. 12, 1926, in Gratz, the only child of the late Allen and Laura (Koppenhaver) Hassinger.
Warren was married to the late Miriam (Boyer) Hassinger for 63 years. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Duane D. Billow.
Warren graduated from Millersburg High School as the town of Gratz in those days only had a three-year high school. While at Gratz High School, Warren and his teammates played baseball with Carl Scheib who went on to play with Connie Mack’s Philadelphia Athletics and was the youngest player in American League History.
After graduation, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S Navy and was trained as a Navigator and was ultimately assigned to the U.S. Canisteo Navy Tanker in the midst of World War II.
After an honorable discharge in 1946, he had a choice under the GI Bill to accept an education or a house. Warren chose to get the education and graduated from Shippensburg State College with a teaching degree.
At Shippensburg, Warren played baseball for four years as a pitcher and was famous for his knuckleball. Warren played professional baseball in the New York Penn League and continued playing for 28 years in local town leagues.
In 1950, Warren began his teaching career at Mahanoy Joint High School. At Mahanoy Joint High School, he was a teacher, principal, and baseball coach where he was proud of winning six championships. In 1953, he got his Master’s degree from Bucknell University and in 1963 got his Supervisory Principal from Penn State University.
In 1969, he became Superintendent of Line Mountain School District and retired in 1980 after daughter number two (Dianne) graduated from Mansfield State College and went on to teach for 33 years at Shikellamy. Daughter number one, (Gail) graduated from Lock Haven State College in 1976 and went on to teach 33 years at Upper Dauphin. His granddaughter, Holly Scheib graduated from Lycoming College and is currently a teacher at Line Mountain School District. His grandson, Brandon Knarr, followed Warren’s love for baseball and is currently a professional baseball pitcher in Wisconsin with the Milwaukee Brewers farm system and also has graduated with a Business Degree from Northeastern University.
Warren enjoyed hosting many family reunions at his Shangri-La Cabin in Hickory Corners.
In Warren’s later years, he enjoyed many sunsets at the Susquehanna River with Betty, going to Holly and Brandon’s sporting events, playing cards, table games, fishing, hunting, and the senior games where he was extremely competitive in tennis.
As a member of the greatest generation, Warren gave speeches at local high schools on Veteran’s Days about “The Greatest Generation” and his experiences in World War II.
He was very active in the church and was a Sunday School teacher and was very proud of his perfect attendance records where it is rumored that he set the record of over 15 years of perfect attendance.
Warren was a member of St. John’s Church, Berrysburg; Susquehanna Lodge No. 364 F&AM, Millersburg; Bernie Romanoski Hall of Fame, Dutch Supper Club, Masonic Lodge, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, American Legion, Millersburg, and a life member of the Gratz VFW.
Warren “Hass” as he was known in his younger years and “Pa Pa” in his older years will be sadly missed by his family, students, and friends that he touched and influenced in his lifetime as there are too many to mention. He was truly a member of “The Greatest Generation” who was born in the depression era of the 1920s, served his country with dignity in World War II, and served the public with his teaching career in education.
He is survived by his two daughters, Gail Billow of Millersburg and Dianne Knarr and her husband Derl of Summerfield, Fla.; his grandson, Brandon Knarr of Summerfield, Fla.; his granddaughter, Holly Scheib and her husband Corey of Lykens; and his great-grandchildren, Granger and Bristol Scheib.
The family will receive guests from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. John’s Lutheran “Hill” Church, with a viewing preceding the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
The family requests that donations may be made in Warren’s memory to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 215 St. John Road, Elizabethville, PA 17023.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral.