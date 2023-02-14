Warren Howard Walborn, 87, of Mechanicsburg and formerly of Camp Hill, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, into the arms of his Lord after a long battle with cancer.
Born May 3, 1935, in Selinsgrove, he was a son of the late Myles O. Walborn and Ruth A. (Young) Walborn.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Mark Steven Walborn; and his brother, Donald Walborn.
Surviving Warren are his loving wife of 66 years, Esther (Wimer) Walborn; his children and their spouses, Dale and Diana Walborn of Summerdale, Kelly and Jay Blackwell of Mechanicsburg, and Linda and Rod Bates of Landisburg; grandchildren, Kristin (Chris) Arnold, Brendan Blackwell, Britney (Dylan) Bowersox, and Haley Blackwell; great-grandchildren, Charlies and Henry Arnold, Kiyana Blackwell and Oliver Bowersox. He is also survived by two brothers and their spouse, Miles “Bud” Walborn Jr. and Barbara and William “Bill” Walborn and Linda.
Warren graduated from Selinsgrove High School and served in the Navy on the USS Wisconsin and the Carter Hall. He was retired from Highmark Blue Shield and previously worked for Hershocks.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the yard, spending time with family as well as keeping in touch with friends and classmates. He was a founding member of the West Shore Free Church in Mechanicsburg and was active with the church’s Berean Class.
The family would like to thank all of the compassionate caregivers at Country Meadows, Lifesong Hospice and West Shore Hospital 4 Main who got to know him well enough to appreciate his jokes.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Neill Funeral Home, 3401 Market St., Camp Hill, PA 17011, where a funeral service will begin at 11.
Burial will follow in Rolling Green Cemetery, 1811 Carlisle Road, Camp Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifesong Hospice Foundation, 3880 TecPort Dr., Suite 2, Harrisburg, PA 17111, or West Shore Free Church, 1345 Williams Grove Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.