MILTON — Hannah Rabb finished the 9-hole match with a 33, the best overall score from both schools. Max Wirnsberger ended with the second best score at 40 for Warrior Run.
Cub Dietrick, Zeb Hufnagle, and Addison Norton each finished with a 41 for the Wildcats in the three-stroke loss.
Warrior Run 163, Mifflinburg 166
at Wynding Brook Golf Club
Warrior Run: Hannah Rabb, 33; Max Wirnsberger, 40; A. Frey, 43; Dylan Laubach, 47.
Mifflinburg: Cub Dietrick, 41; Zeb Hufnagle, 41; Addison Norton, 41; Wilson Abram, 43.