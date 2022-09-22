TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run shutout the Bluejays in the first half with goals coming from Ben Potter and Tanner Polcyn. Central Columbia came back to tie the game in the second half with goals from Anthony Sedor and Peter Lanza.
Polcyn would go on to kick the game winning goal with 9:46 left in the game giving the Defenders (5-3-1 overall, 3-0 HAC-II) the victory and their fourth consecutive win. Warrior Run's next two games are on the road starting with Loyalsock on Saturday morning.
Warrior Run 3, Central Columbia 2
First half
WR-Ben Potter, 31:50; WR-Tanner Polcyn, 1:59.
Second half
CC-Anthony Sedor, 35:23; CC-Peter Lanza, 18:12; WR-Polcyn, 9:46.
Shots: WR 3-2. Corners: CC 4-1. Saves: Warrior Run 6 (Braego Cieslukowski); Central Columbia 0.