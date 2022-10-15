TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run defeats Towanda in non-conference action with all three of their goals coming from Maggie Sheets, Amara Bieber, and Raygan Lust. The Defenders improve to 8-9 and will travel to Lewisburg for their regular season finale on Wednesday.
Warrior Run 3, Towanda 1
Score:
Towanda;0;1 — 1
Warrior Run;1;2 — 3
WR Goals: Amara Bieber, Raygan Lust, Maggie Sheets; Towanda Goals: Kathryn Dunn.
Shots: WR 17-1. Corners: WR 7-1. Saves: Towanda 16 (Clara Gantz); Warrior Run 3 (Addisyn Ohnmeiss).