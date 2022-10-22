TURBOTVILLE — Alex Brown scores two of Warrior Run's four goals in the game. Benjamin Potter and Gavin Sanner kicked in the other two goals. The Defenders close out the season a perfect 10-0 in HAC-II play and an overall record of 13-4-1.
The Tigers scored their only goal of the game in the second half. With the loss, Southern Columbia ends their season with a six game losing streak and an overall record of 6-10-1.
Warrior Run 4, Southern Columbia 1
First half
WR-Gavin Sanner, 22:16; WR-Alex Brown, 9:55.
Second half
WR-Benjamin Potter, 24:32; WR-Brown, 12:41.
WR Shots: 9; Corners: SC 5-2. Saves: Warrior Run 11 (Braego Cieslukowski).