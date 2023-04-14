SUNBURY — Abigail Evans had a day for Warrior Run leading her team to victory in the HAC-crossover game. The senior went 3-for-4 at the plate, hit two home runs, and recorded a game-high four RBIs.
Reagan Wiest went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Braves (4-5). Her two hits resulted in a double, and a home run. Wiest also recorded an RBI in the loss. Taylor Treas went 2-for-4 at bat, and added two RBIs to the box score.
Kianah Lenner doing double duty for Shikellamy as she threw a 0.67 strike percentage on the mound, including two strikeouts. The freshman went 1-for-4 at bat and scored a run.
Warrior Run 7, Shikellamy 6
Warrior Run;203;000;2 — 7-9-4
Shikellamy;000;121;2 — 6-8-3
WP: Mackenzie Heyler. LP: Kianah Lenner.
Warrior Run: Lakesha Hauck 0-for-4, run; Liana Dion 1-for-4, 2 runs; Abigail Evans 3-for-4, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Kayla Swartchick 1-for-3, double, RBI; Woland 1-for-4, double, run; McKenna Furman 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Madison Litchard 2-for-3.
Shikellamy: Lenner 1-for-4, run; Blaire Balestrini 0-for-3, RBI; Reagan Wiest 2-for-4, double, HR, RBI; Taylor Treas 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Ella Oakes 1-for-4, double, run; Allison Minnier 0-for-3, RBI; Gweneth Wiest 1-for-3, run; Sydney Sinko 1-for-3, double, 2 runs.