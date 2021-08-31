Lewisburg only trailed in two games in the 2020 season as the Green Dragons won the Class 2A state title.
One of those games was against Warrior Run in the District 4 semifinals, and the Defenders have big hopes this season under first-year coach Troy Emmert.
"We have extremely high expectations for this season," Emmert said. "The boys have worked hard all during the offseason, physically and mentally. We expect to make a run deep into districts playoffs, and contend for the district title."
Warrior Run lost key midfielder Alex Hazzoum and defender Max Kennel to graduation, but the Defenders have plenty of talent back.
"We have six to seven legitimate scoring threats that will be a challenge for an opposing teams," Emmert said. "We have a great balance of speed and power, and a pure desire to win. The boys are focused, and ready to get the season started."
Emmert said he expects junior striker Alex Brown to lead that multi-faceted offensive attack.
"Alex has been training hard, and we expect big things from him this season," Emmert said.
The Defenders also have strong leadership from senior captains Luke Mattox and Nathan McCormack, according to the first-year coach.
Milton also reached the District 4 Class 2A playoffs last season, and will tangle with Warrior Run in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II.
"We have a solid team returning this year, and are expecting to be competitive in PHAC-II again this year, and qualify for the District 4 playoffs," Milton coach Eric Yoder said. "At that point, we hope that we are healthy and peaking going into the playoffs."
The Black Panthers return nine of 11 starters from last year, led by junior defender Seth Yoder, who earned all-Daily Item recognition a year ago.
"We have more size and athleticism than in the past few years," coach Yoder said. "This team gets along very well, and has been through a lot of ups and downs over the past few seasons, creating a united and focused team."
Coach Yoder said one of the big things for his team would be to beat one of the better teams on the schedule to create some confidence, which in turn, will inspire better play.
Shamokin went 2-12-2 last year, but Indians coach Jonathan Grybos said that record was deceptive.
"Our goals and expectations for the season are as they have been — to compete with each and every team for 80 or more minutes," Grybos said. "Our team had a competitive season last year, despite the record. Our seniors want to run it back to see if this time around we can flip many of the close games."
Half of the Indians' losses last year were by one or two goals.
The good news for Shamokin is it returns most of key players from last season, with seven seniors and four juniors on the roster.
Leading the returnees are all-Daily Item selections senior goalkeeper Dallas Scicchitano and senior midfielders Carter Smink and Santino Carapellucci.
"For our team to gather up as many wins as possible this season, they need to show up, do their job, play within their role and trust their training," Grybos said. "I believe that will give us the best possible chance at success."
Southern Columbia, the only Class A team in HAC-II, reached the district semifinals a year ago, and aim to expand on that success this season. The Tigers graduated only four seniors from last year's team.
Montoursville, Central Columbia, Loyalsock, Hughesville and Bloomsburg also compete in HAC-II.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION II
BOYS SOCCER
(Valley capsules)
MILTON BLACK PANTHERS
Coach: Eric Yoder
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Jonah Strobel, fr.; Wyatt Brouse, fr.; Preston Reedy, fr.; Tyler Stokes, so.; Dominic Ballo, so.; Seth Yoder, jr.; Conner Smith, sr.; Austin Gainer, sr.; Cadyn Bittner, sr.; Evan Yoder, so.; Joel Langdon, fr.; Kaleb Eger, fr.; Trent Strous, sr.; Tristan Engle, fr.; Lucas Radke, sr.; Aaron Treibley, fr.; Rafael Martinez, so.; Brodey Scoggins, sr.; Trace Witter, jr.; Ethan Wilkins, sr.; Ethan Rhodes, so.; Ethan Hamilton, so.; Carter Lilley, sr.; Ephraim Langdon, jr.; Xavier Godown, so.
SHAMOKIN INDIANS
Coach: Jonathan Grybos
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Caleb Broscious, sr.; Santino Carapellucci, sr.; Dominic Diehl, sr.; Carter Smink, sr.; Marcus Moyer, sr.; Dallas Scicchitano, sr.; Valentin Martinez, sr.; Agam Patel, jr.; Jayden McKeen, jr.; Korbin Kramer, jr.; Kolin Redd, jr.; Jacob Erdman, so.; Aricin Boughner, so.; Carter Kurtz, so.; Tyler Kerstetter, fr.; Brice Scicchitano, fr.; Hayden Karlovich, fr.; Kiegan Boughner, fr.
WARRIOR RUN DEFENDERS
Coach: Troy Emmert
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Brandon Emmert, sr.; Nathan McCormack, sr.; Luke Mattox, sr.; Tanner Confair, sr.; Jacob Yoder, sr.; Alex Brown, jr.; Tanner Polcyn, jr.; Gavin Hormell, jr.; Ryan Mattox, jr.; Carter Temple, jr.; Nathan Axtman, jr.; Cody Goodspeed, jr.; Penn Patten, jr.; Joe Petrin, jr.; Ben Potter, jr.; Gavin Sanner, so.; Sean Brown, so.; Judah Kennel, so.; Zach Day, so.; Jared Sivers, fr.; Cooper Wilkins, fr.; Donovan Figueroa, fr.; Brayden Warner, fr.; Ian Sanner, fr.; Tommy Reinitz, fr.; Mike Kemock, fr.; Tristan Witmer, fr.