BLOOMSBURG — Warrior Run’s players walked off the court disappointed in the result of Tuesday’s District 4 Class 3A girls basketball semifinal.
The game went the way of defending champion Bloomsburg, 62-44, but the impact of Defenders second-year coach Rachel Herb on her girls was evident. One after another, they embraced their coach as the season came to a close.
“Every single one of my kids left it out there,” said Herb, a former Shikellamy standout and Selinsgrove assistant coach. “Coming into the game it’s one thing I said to them. I told them to not walk off the floor unless they gave 150 percent, and they did.”
Warrior Run senior Sydney Hoffman, who finished with game-high 19 points, embodied everything Herb has successfully instilled throughout the program. Hoffman played hard, but no moment captured her effort more than when she was fouled hard attempting a layup at the end of the third quarter. Despite obvious pain in her shooting elbow, the Messiah-bound guard made both free throws to close out the quarter.
“She wears her emotions on her sleeve,” Herb said. “She’s put in a million different positions throughout the game. Then we expect her to bring the ball up the floor and score on top of it.”
Hoffman did plenty of scoring, and teammate Gracy Beachel added 14 points, but top-seeded Bloomsburg was just too much. The Panthers had a response to every Warrior Run adjustment and ended the Defenders’ season at 8-10.
Bloomsburg sophomore center Madeline Evans finished with 13 points. Seven came in the first quarter as Bloomsburg fed her the ball. The approach created chances at the foul line for Evans, who made five of six attempts before hitting her first field goal.
“Free throws win games sometimes,” Evans said. “That’s so good. For us to make that many is amazing.”
Bloomsburg was 15-of-16 overall from the stripe, including Kelsey Widom’s 8-for-8 showing. She finished with a team-best 18 points.
“We’ve struggled in the past with free throws,” Widom said. “It’s nice to hear we got them in the bag now. That helps for sure.”
Widom only had two points in the first half, but she scored 14 of the Panthers’ 21 points in the third quarter. She consistently beat defenders in the paint with a quick move to create space.
“I love the fact they responded,” Bloomsburg coach John Wittman said. “I talked to Kelsey and Paige (Temple) and challenged them. I think they both responded.”
Temple led Bloomsburg with five rebounds in the third quarter. She also hit a basket and directed the offense in the decisive run.
Ellen Hull had the task of checking Hoffman. She contained her better toward the end of the game, and she also added three 3-pointers among her 11 points.
“Ellen Hull played a fantastic game defensively. She has all her career, not just tonight,” Wittman said. “What was really impressive was to play that type of defense and still be able to hit shots when we need her. Very impressive.”
Bloomsburg (18-1) set up a rematch in the district final with third-seeded Loyalsock, a 65-48 winner over No. 2 Towanda. The title game is noon Saturday at Williamsport H.S.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A SEMIFINAL
BLOOMSBURG 62, WARRIOR RUN 44
Warrior Run (8-10) 44
Sydney Hoffman 6 4-6 19, Gracy Beachel 5 0-2 14, Katie Watkins 0 2-2 2, Jordan Hartman 1 2-2 5, Emily McKee 1 2-2 4. Totals 13 10-14 44.
3-point goals: Beachel 4, Hoffman 3, Hartman.
Did not score: Alexis Hudson.
Bloomsburg (18-1) 62
Paige Temple 3 0-0 6, Ellen Hull 4 0-0 11, Brynna Zentner 4 0-0 8, Rylee Klinger 2 2-2 6, Kelsey Widom 5 8-8 18, Madline Evans 4 5-6 13. Totals 22 15-16 62.
3-point goals: E. Hull 3.
Did not score: Olivia Hull, Maddy Devine.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run`9`11`10`14 — 44
Bloomsburg`13`18`21`10 — 62