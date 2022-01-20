The Warrior Run School District has opened kindergarten registration. The child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, parent/guardian photo ID, and any custody documents must be brought to the meeting.
For the 2022-23 school year, registration is currently open and will close March 5. To begin the registration process, visit the Warrior Run School District homepage at www.wrsd.org and follow the link under New Student Registration. Contact the elementary school at 570-649-5164 to schedule your appointment for March 12.
Online registration can be completed at any computer with internet access, including at your local library. If you do not have internet access, call the elementary school office at 570-649-5164 to schedule an appointment to begin the pre-registration process.
All children must be five years of age before Sept. 1, 2022.
Please note that social distancing guidelines will be followed and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask.
— THE DAILY ITEM
MILTON —
School district move to virtual meetings
The public meetings for Milton Area School District indefinitely moved to virtual while COVID-19 cases are spiking.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, Board President Christine Rantz read a statement about moving to virtual meetings, citing a surge in COVID cases with high community spread, building closures and risks to the health and safety of the students, staff and the public as reasons for making the switch. The board will discuss whether to continue virtual meetings or return to full in-person meetings at a future board meeting.
Policy 006.1 permits the board to conduct meetings virtually where there is an emergency condition that prevents or discourages public gatherings due to a public health and safety concern. On Oct. 15, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Serves renewed the declaration that a public health emergency exists relative to COVID. Small virtual gatherings continue to be recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the board.
The statement was drafted by the board’s legal firm, Beard Legal Group PC, of Altoona.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER