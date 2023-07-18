The Daily Item
BANGOR, Maine — Fresh off its Senior Baseball state championship, the Little Leaguers from Warrior Run kick off play in the Eastern Regional this afternoon in Bangor, Maine.
Eight state champions have qualified, stretched from Maryland to Massachusetts, and states in between.
Warrior Run, unbeaten through section and state tournaments, plays in its opener at 4:30 p.m. today against the Massachusetts champions from Auburn, located south of Worcester.
The double-elimination tournament begins today and runs through Monday. The winner advances to the Senior Division World Series July 29-Aug. 5 in Easley, South Carolina. All Regional games will be played at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.
Other games today feature Rising Sun, Maryland, against Cherry Hill Atlantic, from New Jersey, at 10 a.m., South Kingstown, Rhode Island, against Elmsford, New York, at 1 p.m. and Stonington, Connecticut against Mid Sussex, Delaware, at 7:30 p.m. Warrior Run will either player the winner or loser of the Connecticut-Delaware game on Thursday,
Warrior Run (7-0) outscored its opponents 79-17 in Section 3 and State Tournament and will be looking to be the first area team to advance to the Senior Division Baseball World Series since a group of Lewisburg Little Leagues finished fourth in the world at the 1997 Word Series in Kissimmee, Fla.