MILL HALL — Warrior Run's three Milheim brothers steamrolled into the quarterfinals of the King of the Mountain wrestling tournament at Central Mountain on Friday night.
They were the only Valley wrestlers to reach the quarterfinals in the tournament that features five returning state champions. Three other Warrior Run wrestlers and two state-ranked wrestlers from Line Mountain are alive in the consolation brackets.
At 139 points, Defender freshman Reagan Milheim, ranked 13th by PA Power Wrestling, got a pin in 2:24 in his first bout and then a first-period fall in the second round, in 1:22, to advance. Central Mountain state champion Dalton Perry is into the quarterfinals at 139. Perry topped Line Mountain's Lane Schadel in the second round.
Schadel, ranked 24th, rebounded and is alive for a medal.
Warrior Run's Kaden Milheim, ranked first in the state at 145, decked Brookville's Brecken Ciesleski in 1:49 to advance after an opening-round bye.
Cameron Milheim, fourth at 152, picked up a fall and a technical fall to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Defenders' Samuel Hall (133), Isaiah Betz (160) and Cole Shupp (172) in the consolation rounds. Along with Schadel, Line Mountain's Nolan Baumert is still fighting for a medal after going 3-1 on the first day.
King of the Mountain
at Central Mountain HS
Line Mountain results
Championship Round 1
114: Bradyn Schadel (LM) dec. Quinn Carr (Owen J. Roberts), 9-2; 127: Stefan Hernandez (Centreville, VA) pinned Chris Walker (LM) 1:42; 133: Nolan Baumert pinned Brady Quinn (Owen J. Roberts), 2:55; Lane Schadel (LM) pinned Jude Gentile (Franklin Regional), 2:55; 145: Calan Bollman (Chestnut Ridge) pinned Ethan Lenker (LM) 5:24; 152: Dalton Schadel (LM) dec. Roman Colangelo (Franklin Regional), 7-0; 160: Andrew Reilly (Strath Haven) dec. Kohen Shingara (LM, 6-4; 172: Isaac Shaffer (LM) pinned Joe Natale (Strath Haven), 4:53; 189: Max Johnson (LM) maj. dec. Rylan Wagner (Seneca Valley), 11-0; 285: Shepard Turk (Thomas Jefferson) pinned Jackson Kauwell (LM), 0:38
Consolation Round 1
127: Owen Fleming (Brookville) pinned Walker, 0:44; 145: Logan Kent (Hickory) pinned Lenker, 2:56; 160: Ben Watkins (General McLane) pinned Shingara, 5:42; 285: Ian Quinn (Burrell) pinned Kauwell, 1:54
Championship Round 2
114: Dawson McWilliams (Phillipsburg, NJ) pinned Bradyn Schadel, 2:58; 133: Jake Mitchell (Cumberland Valley) dec. Baumert, SV-1 8-6; 139: Dalton Perry (Central Mountain) won by tech. fall over Lane Schadel, 4:42 (19-3); 152: Gabriel Belga (Cumberland Valley) pinned Dalton Schadel, 2:40; 172: Easton Belfiore (Brookville) pinned Shaffer, 0:35; Sam Milligan (Strath Haven) maj. dec. Johnson, 9-1
Consolation Round 2
114: Bradyn Schadel dec. Cameron Garcia (Bellefonte), 2-1; 133: Baumert won by tech. fall over Zy McCain-Murray (Hempfield), 4:18 (15-0); 139: Lane Schadel dec. Mason Weyant (Chestnut Ridge), 9-7; 152: Dalton Schadel dec. Hunter Riggleman (Chestnut Ridge), 4-0; 172: Dayne Miller (Cumberland Valley) pinned Shaffer, 0:26; 189: Johnson maj. dec. Dayne Sypolt (Thomas Jefferson), 11-1
Consolation Round 3
114: Michael Karpathios (Hempfield) pinned Bradyn Schadel, 1:47; Baumert dec. Aaron Ickes (Chestnut Ridge), 12-5; 139: Lane Schadel pinned Noah Weaver (Bellefonte), 2:41; Samuel Albright (Chestnut Ridge) dec. Dalton Schadel, 8-2; Ty Holland (Hickory) dec. Johnson, 3-1.
Warrior Run results
Championship Round 1
114: Trey Nicholas (WR) maj. dec. Cash Twigg (Central York), 13-1; 121: Kase Snyder (Muncy) dec. Gavin Hunter (WR), 5-3; 127: Tyler Ulrich (WR) maj. dec. Alex Brandt (Owen J. Roberts), 13-2; 133: Samuel Hall (WR) pinned Cole Short (Greater Latrobe), 2:47; 139: Reagan Milheim (WR) pinned Alex Surovec (Bald Eagle Area), 2:24; 152: Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Derek Dube (General McLane), 2:52; 160: Isaiah Betz (WR) won by tech. fall over Trent Miller (Thomas Jefferson), 4:14 (17-2); 160: Brady Fitz (Thomas Jefferson) maj. dec. Colby LeBarron (WR), 18-6; 172: Cole Shupp (WR) won by tech. fall over Joshua Larrimore (Boyertown), 5:43 (23-8); 189: Connor Parker (WR) pinned Shawn Knepp (Bald Eagle Area), 2:25; 215: Truitt Davis (Mifflin County) dec. Jalan Hall (WR), 2-1; 285: Eric Clark (Bald Eagle Area) pinned Peyton Snyder (WR), 0:47.
Consolation Round 1
121: Hunter dec. Jacob Stewart (Burrell), 2-0; 160: LeBarron pinned Logan Rose (Northern York), 2:15; Snyder pinned Lane Oldham (Chestnut Ridge), 1:27.
Championship Round 2
107: Cameron Baker (Burrell) pinned Cohen Zechman (WR), 2:18; 114: Connor Smith (Seneca Valley) pinned Nicholas, 0:19; 127: Gavin Sheridan (Boyertown) maj. dec. Ulrich, 15-4; 133: Hayden Cunningham (State College) won by tech. fall over Hall, 2:51 (15-0); 139: Reagan Milheim pinned Kamron Fickes (Hempfield), 1:22; 145: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Brecken Cieleski (Brookville), 1:49; 152: Cameron Milheim won by tech. fall over Patrick Day (Phillipsburg, NJ), 5:12 (21-6); 160: Chance Kimmy (General McLane) dec. Betz, 7-0; 172: Isaac Lacinski (Burrell) dec. Shupp, 7-2; 189: Juliano Marion (Franklin Regional) dec. Parker, 6-2.
Consolation Round 2
114: Nicholas pinned Jaggar Pardoe (Central Mountain), 1:44; Mason Wickerham (Cumberland Valley) dec. Hunter, 6-0; 127: Jacob Braun (Greater Latrobe) dec. Ulrich, 5-4; 133: Hall dec. Zach Hill (Seneca Valley), 6-3; 160: Betz dec. Blake Ward (Canon-McMillan), 7-2; Maxwell Murray (Bellefonte) maj. dec. LeBarron, 14-0; 172; Shupp dec. Chase McIntyre (Greater Latrobe), 11-6; 189: Parker pinned Kyler Caulley (Chestnut Ridge), 3:34; 215: Hall pinned Cooper Gardner (Boyertown), 4:49; 285: Brycen Delker (Williamsport) pinned Snyder, 2:39.
Consolation Round 3
107: Cole Fogle (Boyertown) dec. Zechman, SV-1 2-0; 114: Brody Coleman (Boyertown) maj. dec. Nicholas, 13-1; 133: Hall won by forfeit over Luke Sterns (Pottsville); 160: Betz pinned Ben Watkins (General McLane), 2:17; 172: Shupp dec. William Garrison (Bellefonte), 7-3; 189: Rocco Serafini (Central Mountain) dec. Parker, 5-4; 215: Ryan Dedrick (General McLane) pinned Hall, 0:48.