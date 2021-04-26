TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School Board approved a final proposed budget of $24.2 million at Monday night's meeting, raising taxes in the 3.2-3.9 percent range in three counties it serves.
School district Superintendent reminded board members that because students at Warrior Run come from three different counties, where real estate appraisals vary, the amount of the tax increases varies as well.
The figures were read to the board by new district manager Tyler Potts.
Currently, he said, the district is sitting at a projected revenue of $24.2 million (rounded off), with project expenditures of $24.7 million., which leaves the district at a deficit of $577,000.
"As proposed tonight," Potts said, "going to the full 4 percent index, we will see an increase of $331,000 (rounded off) in additional revenue from real estate. That will bring the proposed final budget deficit to $245,593."
Potts clarified that the 4 percent index was "not for all three counties."
In Montour County, where the assessed average real estate value is $129,300 and the current millage is 13.77, the increase is to 14.21 mills, which equates to $56.89, a 3.2 percent increase.
In Northumberland County, the assessed real estate home value is $30,700 and mills will increase from 69.18 to 72.16, or an average of $69.99, a 3.26 percent increase.
In Union County, the average assessed home real estate value is $76,000 and mills is proposed to increase from 13.17 to 13.70, or an average of $40.28, a 3.97 percent increase.
Comparing this budget to last year, "there is an increase of about $1 million in total revenues. Total expenditures is a 3.5 percent increase over last year, about $840,000."