ALMEDIA — Abigail Evans and Maura Woland each hit a solo home run for the sixth-seeded Defenders in the first two innings of the District IV Class 3A quarterfinals contest on Tuesday afternoon. In the top of the seventh inning, Kayla Swartchick singled on a 1-2 count and scored the game tying run.
Warrior Run (11-10) scored twice in the eighth inning to secure the upset victory. They'll meet the winner of Towanda and Loyalsock in the semifinals on Friday at Williamsport.
Peyton Crawford had two hits for the Bluejays, including a home run in the bottom of the third inning, and recorded an RBI. Alyxandra Flick and Emmie Rowe scored Central's two runs in the first inning. Central Columbia ends their season with a record of 14-7.
District IV Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Warrior Run 5, Central Columbia 3 (8 innings)
Warrior Run;110;000;12 — 5-11-2
C.Columbia;201;000;00 — 3-9-2
WP: Mackenzie Heyler. LP: Emma Yoder.
Warrior Run: Lakesha Hauck 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Liana Dion 2-for-5, RBI; Abigail Evans 1-for-3, HR (1st, solo), RBI; Kayla Swartchick 2-for-5, RBI; Maura Woland 1-for-4, HR (2nd, solo), RBI; Mya Evans 2-for-4, run; Millie Gelnett 1-for-3.
Central Columbia: Alyxandra Flick 1-for-4, run; Emmie Rowe 1-for-4, run; Peyton Crawford 2-for-4, HR (3rd, solo), RBI; Kendra Zimmerman 1-for-4; Abigail Haught 1-for-4, double, RBI; Isabel Snyder 1-for-4; Reece Knorr 1-for-4, double; Gabby Hashagen 1-for-3, double.