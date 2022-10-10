The Daily Item
TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run Woman’s Club President Susan Kling presented a list of donations suggested by board, which were approved during the club’s September meeting.
The club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Pennsylvania, has been busy throughout the pandemic and beyond.
Included are donations of $500 each to the Warrior Run Area Fire Department; Montgomery House Library in McEwensville; and the Watsontown Historical Association. In addition, $250 was given to the Exchange Pool and the Carl Reed Christmas Program. Donations of $100 were approved for the Watsontown Police Canine program, Love, Inc., Angie’s Closet to provide business attire for women, Kingdom Kids puppet programs, the JesVic walk/run to help cancer patients, plus Hooks and Triggers, and Combat Recovery, both to assist veterans.
The president of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Pennsylvania has chosen veteran support as the project for her two-year administration.
The Warrior Run Woman’s Club members also will provide two jackets for the Future Farmers of America at the high school for those members who cannot afford one.
In the past several months, the club provided $200 in startup funds plus a pizza day for the Kids Café, a summer lunch program; $150 in snacks for workers at Evangelical Hospital; $200 for Music in the Park; $200 donation for their state organization collecting aid for the Ukraine; and gave out 80 books to children at National Night Out.
The club was founded in 1973 and is responsible for the beginning of both Warrior Run Neighbors Helping Neighbors, the after-school child care program and the Reading Is Fundamental program in the elementary schools.
Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Lutheran Church, Fourth and Main streets, Watsontown.
All women interested in supporting their area community, making friends and exploring leadership roles are invited to attend a meeting.
The October program will be Dr. Marcus Myers of Muncy who will speak about vision therapy.