MONTOURSVILLE — Presented with several solvable obstacles — one early, and one throughout the course of a scrappy contest — Meadowbrook Christian’s basketball-playing girls were able to find solutions and clear the hurdles they encountered.
And, thanks to their resilience and determination, the Lions accomplished several memorable program firsts that undoubtedly will electrify the tiny school outside Milton once everyone returns to classes on Monday morning.
Pocketing another team win Saturday at Montoursville High School, Kailey Devlin banked 22 points, and Alayna Smith grabbed 11 rebounds as Meadowbrook ran its winning streak to seven games by besting North Penn-Liberty 37-25 in a District 4 Class A semifinal.
With the victory, Shane Devlin’s Lions (24-2) advanced to the school’s first District 4 Class A championship and a showdown with the St. John Neumann program that claimed victory in last season’s District 4 Class A third-place game.
Third-seeded Neumann reached next week's final by beating Lourdes Regional, 63-47. Saturday's win also gives the Eagles their first girls state playoff berth.
“It’s pretty cool,” Kailey Devlin said.
North Penn-Liberty, which picked up nine points from Elizabeth Ritchie, will play Lourdes for District 4’s final state bid.
Although the Meadowbrook bench knew the outcome of the other semifinal beforehand, the Lions promptly received a significant dose of reality when the Mounties ran off the game’s first seven points.
Once Devlin buried a pair of 3-pointers and scored at the basket, Meadowbrook surged in front and settled down considerably. What appeared problematic is when Madalyn Fasnacht was briefly forced out, but reserve Kat Bennage knocked down a jumper following a Smith find.
Up 12-9 after one quarter, the Lions encountered another testy equation as Liberty (13-12) tried to lock up Devlin by switching to a box-and-one defense with Jaclyn Nelson and Kaylee Graham as the primary chasers.
“We’ve seen the box-and-one so many times,” Devlin said. “So, we’ve put in a lot of offensive stuff for that.”
“They played a really good box-and-one,” admitted Fasnacht, who finished with five points and six rebounds. “Kailey’s a really good player, obviously. … But we have some other players, and we were trying to find ways around that.”
Meadowbrook was uneasy as the Mounties used finishes from Graham and Nelson to edge in front 13-12 with 2:35 to play. The Lions weren’t totally shaken as Audrey Millett buried a 3-ball off an Alyssa Canelo dish and Devlin scored at the rim for a 17-13 lead with 12 seconds to go.
“When you look at Audrey Millett, Alyssa and Alayna — I thought Alayna Smith was a beast today; she played so well — that group of girls has grown in confidence throughout the season,” Shane Devlin said. “It’s good to see them trusting each other now.”
Yet while Kailey Devlin continued to direct traffic while playing off the ball, she was doing a defensive number on Liberty’s standout freshman Haley Litzelman. Although Litzelman canned an early 3-ball, three points was all she managed.
With the box-and-one still in place when the second half began, Meadowbrook started making the gimmick defensive scheme moot by turning the Mounties over – nine of Liberty’s 22 turnovers came in the third – and igniting the transition game. Devlin found Fasnacht for an easy finish, then buried two free throws and dropped in a deuce to cap an 11-0 salvo that bridged halftime.
“I said coming out of halftime that we need to get in transition,” Devlin said. “Half the looks we got in the first quarter were in transition, and they can’t defend us with (the box-and-one) when we’re getting those looks.”
Nelson bagged a 3-ball and Elizabeth Ritchie drained a free throw to bring Liberty within six (23-17), but the Mounties never clawed closer as Meadowbrook unleashed an 11-2 run punctuated by Canelo’s mid-range jumper with 1:40 gone in the fourth that gave the Lions their largest lead at 34-19. Liberty was within 12 (37-25) with 1:48 left but opted not to foul to lengthen the game.
Soon, two memorable firsts were tucked away.
“This is a special group of girls,” Shane Devlin said. “They worked really hard in the offseason. It’s nice to see them rewarded for the work they’ve put in.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A SEMIFINAL
MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 37, NORTH PENN-LIBERTY 25
North Penn-Liberty (13-12) 25
Kaylee Graham 2 0-2 4; Sidney Landis 2 0-0 4; Haley Litzelman 1 0-0 3; Elizabeth Ritchie 4 1-6 9; Jaclyn Nelson 2 0-0 5. Totals: 11 1-8 25.
3-point goals: Litzelman, Nelson.
Did not score: Tierney Patterson.
Meadowbrook Christian (24-2) 37
Alyssa Canelo 2 1-2 5; Kailey Devlin 7 6-8 22; Madalyn Fasnacht 2 0-0 5; Audrey Millett 1 0-0 3; Kat Bennage 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 7-10 37.
3-point goals: Devlin 2, Fasnacht, Millett.
Did not score: Alayna Smith, Addison Nevius.
Score by quarters
North Penn-Liberty;9;4;6;6 — 25
Meadowbrook Christian;12;5;12;8 — 37