Rutgers women’s basketball coach Coquese Washington was only 1 year old when former Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy T. Mink diligently worked in the early 1970s to help author the groundbreaking legislation later adopted as the Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.
President Richard Nixon signed Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 into law, and in doing so, established a framework that prohibited schools that received federal funding from practicing sex discrimination. Title IX reads, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance…”
Not only did the law attempt to create equity in the academic arena, but it also promoted the same in college athletics.
Last month, Rutgers announced Washington as the third women’s basketball coach in program history. The Flint, Michigan, native began her head coaching career at Penn State in 2007, and she’s accumulated a trove of experiences as a collegiate and professional player and as a college assistant.
Washington doesn’t have to look far for an anecdote about Title IX’s impact.
“But for Title IX, I would not have been a college athlete,” Washington said. “I wouldn’t have been able to go to college. I relied on the athletic scholarship to get to Notre Dame, and to get the opportunity to play for (Coach Muffet) McGraw and to get that tremendous education that I got. So in hindsight and in looking back, it was such a tremendous opportunity for me and for so many other women who got a chance.”
Washington played at Notre Dame from 1989 to 1993, and she enrolled in law school at her alma mater after her final season. She received her Juris Doctor degree in 1997, and was completing law school around the same time a new professional women’s basketball league named the WNBA was being formed. The WBNA debuted in 1996.
“When I was in high school and college, I didn’t think about playing professional basketball because leagues didn’t exist,” Washington said. “I think Rebecca Lobo was one of the few people who was like, ‘I’m going to play professional basketball, and I’m playing in the NBA.’ But for many of us, we didn’t grow up thinking that we would be a professional athlete.”
Washington played in the WNBA for six seasons, and won a WNBA championship as a member of the Houston Comets in 2000. Before joining the WNBA, she also played a season with the Portland Power of the American Basketball League.
Wanting to leave more than just an athletic legacy when she would eventually depart from the WNBA, Washington used her background in law and advocacy to affect lasting change within the new league. She worked alongside fellow players during the early days of the league to establish the WNBA Players Association.
In 1999, Washington became the founding president of the WNBAPA. She was the executive vice president of the WNBAPA from 2001 until she retired from the WNBA in 2003. Under Washington’s leadership, the WNBA established its first collective bargaining agreement.
“After my first season — after the second season of the league’s existence — the players, we decided to form a union,” Washington said. “The primary focus for us in forming the union was to create conditions around playing professional basketball in this country that would make it your job.”
Despite the many advancements and achievements in women’s sports throughout Washington’s nearly three decades as a college player and coach, gender pay equity continues to persist as an issue that plagues women’s sports. Washington listed it among the most significant when examining where she’d like to see strides made when revisiting Title IX’s impact in the near future.
“We still are seeing that women make pennies on the dollar compared to what men make comparably,” she said. “You look at somebody who’s having the success that (South Carolina women’s basketball coach) Dawn Staley is having or that (Stanford women’s basketball coach) Tara VanDerveer has had in her career, and you look at where they are in comparison to men coaching and having that same level of success, and the compensation is not close. Hopefully 100 years from now we can close the gap in terms of gender pay equity. … To me, the next frontier is pay equity. That’s a sports issue, but that’s certainly a women’s rights issue that we have to continue to fight for.”
Mink died in 2002, but her legacy lives on through the efforts of Washington and others who continue to further her mission through their roles as coaches, players and administrators.
Although Washington was only an infant when Mink championed women’s rights throughout the halls of Congress, Mink’s persistence helped launch a platform that has allowed Washington and others to further its cause.
Upon her death, the Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 was renamed the Patsy Takemoto Mink Equal Opportunity in Education in honor of her legacy.
“When you think back on it, you go, ‘Oh my gosh. I didn’t know all the sacrifices and everything that went into me being able to have that opportunity,’ so I just have tremendous respect and appreciation for all the people who came before me and pushed and fought for me and others in my generation and beyond to have those opportunities that were life-changing,” Washington said.