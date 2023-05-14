A screeching of brakes, a sickening thud, and one more animal has met its death on the highway.
As spring advances, more and more animals and birds are producing young. Those wildlife babies can live a perilous life, having to survive rough weather, food shortages, predators and all types of accidents — many of which involve humans. It is important that, as good stewards of the Earth, we do our best to not add to the problem.
Over the years, I’ve encountered a number of birds, both large and small, that have become entangled in fishing lines. I was able to release a few of these birds, but for the majority, it was too late. Why is it that some unthinking individuals feel the need to leave discarded fishing lines behind when they can easily fit it into a pocket until properly disposed of?
Even something as simple as a curb along a roadway can become a hazard for wildlife. Every year about this time you will hear reports of young ducks or other creatures unable to vault over a curb, becoming trapped in a drainage system.
Years ago, my wife and my daughter, who was a young school student at the time, encountered a mallard hen with her ducklings trapped in a roadway near a storm drain. While my wife blocked traffic with her car, my daughter exited the vehicle and attempted to herd the young ducklings to safety. While the duck rodeo was successful in that the ducklings were chased from the roadway, my daughter’s reward turned into a punishment, as the mother duck, feeling that her little ones were endangered, administered a good flogging to my daughter. It is true what they say: No good deed goes unpunished.
What can you do to help wildlife? For one, stay extra alert while driving. This is especially important in areas that are known for having wildlife. Check shrubs and trees for nests before trimming or pruning. Should you encounter a nest, please put off your project until the little ones have a chance to grow.
Rabbits often have their young in small depressions dug out in lawns. Check for fur or other signs of nesting animals before mowing. I know several farmers who, though quite busy, will try to walk through a hay field before cutting it to avoid killing or injuring whitetail fawns — an example of just how important wildlife is to them.
As mentioned earlier, dispose of things properly. Fishing line, jars, cartons and many other items can become a lethal trap for wildlife.
Poisoning is another cause of both wildlife as well as domesticated animals needlessly dying. Follow instructions when using any type of chemicals or insecticides outdoors. Even many common over-the-counter pharmaceuticals as well as food additives can poison animals. I know one family whose dog was poisoned due to it finding and eating a piece of sugarless gum.