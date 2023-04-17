The Exchange Pool in Turbotville will have a bright, new look for this summer’s patrons to admire thanks to local leaders and organizations that advocate for the arts.
The Northeast Art Project (NEAP) and Pennsylvania Art Education Association (PAEA) are working together to organize the painting of a water-themed mural.
Jillette Smith is an art teacher and regional representative of the PAEA.
“It’s a professional learning community where art teachers throughout the state get together and share ideas,” she said. “They provide ACT 48 hours and leadership opportunities. It’s an advocacy for the arts in general.”
Ryan Hnat, also involved in the PAEA, is the founder of the Northeast Art Project. The organization commissions murals throughout the area. Smith and Hnat decided to collaborate on the project.
“We are from a big rural area of Pennsylvania and we decided to join together to offer larger opportunities and try to get more involvement,” Smith said. “Ryan started doing murals around Scranton in 2020 and the idea has spiraled and grown.”
Smith said she designed the mural and Hnat put together a digital mock up.
The first step in the Exchange Pool project is to paint a blue background on the main building, according to Smith, pool board president. The group is hopeful that community members will sign up to help paint the base on Saturday, April 22.
The following weekend, art educators will join forces to paint the mural and learn about building up the arts in their own communities.
“On April 30, art teachers will come and we can talk about how we can build up communities,” Smith said.
“They’ll help paint, get some ACT 48 hours and talk about community partnerships like finding funding and getting supplies. Hopefully it’ll plant seeds so they can do free public art in their communities.”
Residents interested in contributing to the mural do not need to worry about prior experience or bringing supplies.
Those looking to help paint the blue base can sign up for a time slot on the Exchange Pool Facebook page or by calling Smith at (570)-898-9291. Documentation for community service hours will be provided for students involved in National Honors Societies.