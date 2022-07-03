Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
KAITLYN: This has to be one of my favorite recipes of all time. I always mention how I love different textures, and this dish has so many different textures that work so perfectly together. Since it includes walnuts, or pecans, it has a bit of a crunch to it, but adding the marshmallows and whipped topping also makes it super fluffy and refreshing. This recipe is perfect for picnics since it’s super easy and cheap, not to mention it’s a guaranteed hit. This is one of those recipes that kids can help out with since there’s no sharp objects or heat involved, and there’s little to no prep time involved so it works for busy families too. This is also a great last minute recipe because most of the ingredients are common so there’s a chance you’ll already have them on your shelves and you don’t really need to chill it for the full two hours because it’s already pretty chilled when the ingredients are added in. We have, and will continue to make this one of our go to picnic recipes, or even one for a quick snack at night or on a hot day.
Vanessa: Until recently, I had no idea that this recipe was called Watergate Salad. I would see it at picnics and enjoy as much of it as possible, because I likely wouldn’t have it until the next one. So how did it come to be called Watergate Salad? It sounds like a silly name. There are rumors that around the time of the Watergate Scandal of the 1970s, the chef from the Watergate Hotel printed this recipe in a newspaper with the name. We may never know for sure. But we do know that it’s a hit and is one to serve up at your gatherings for Independence Day.
If you want to make sure that folks are taking their “fair” portion, serve it in little dessert bowls. Then add some whipped topping and a cherry for a fancy flair. The cherry adds one more layer of texture and a fun pop of color that we love. Or use some tiny mason jars with lids. They will be handy to keep on ice, won’t take up a lot of space, and will be an easy grab and go in case the paper plate is already overflowing with other delicious dishes! Quick tip: store leftover marshmallows in the freezer. It will keep them fresh and they won’t stick together in the heat of the kitchen cupboard.
Watergate Salad
Ingredients:
3.4 oz package of instant pistachio pudding mix
8 oz can crushed pineapple, with juice
1 cup miniature marshmallows
1/2 cup chopped walnuts or chopped pecans
1/2 (8 oz) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
Directions:
1. In a large bowl, mix together pudding mix, pineapple with juice, marshmallows, and nuts. Fold in whipped topping.
2. Chill for about 2 hours.