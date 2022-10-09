WATSONTOWN — Beware of those moments when someone says, “We should start a fundraiser!” It just might lead to tons of hard work, fun and a sense of fulfillment.
That’s what happened when Pam Showers, general manager at the Watson Inn, was chatting with her employee, Kane Shoemaker, said Kane’s mother, Wendy Shoemaker.
Wendy has long been active with the Watsontown Area Business Association and got her two children, Kane and Kayla Shoemaker, involved with fundraising projects through the WABA and their local 4-H.
“So we’ve fundraised for years and then Pam started talking to Kane about doing a haunted house,” Wendy said.
This will be the fifth year the Shoemakers have sponsored the Haunted Hotel at the Watson Inn, a friendly-spooky walkthrough experience with all profits benefitting local charities. The 2022 Haunted Hotel takes place Oct. 28 and 29 at the Watson Inn.
Since 2019, the event has been held on the third floor of the Watson Inn, at Showers’ suggestion. Before that it was held in the building next-door and even outside.
“We started with pop-up tents,” Kane said.
“We decorated a canopy and had costumed people and handed out candy,” Wendy added.
That first year they donated all profits to the Scott Snyder Memorial Fund, named for a beloved, late high school baseball and midget football coach who lived in Watsontown.
“We have donated to the Norman E. Buck Scholarship and a local family with medical bills,” Wendy said. “We donated to Kids Café — which provides free meals to kids during the summer — and we donated a backpack filled with supplies for National Night Out in Watsontown.”
Showers said the Haunted Hotel’s donations to the Norman E. Buck Scholarship fund have been gratefully received and, she added, “It also helps get the word out that the fund exists.”
According to information on the Watson Inn’s website, the Norman E. Buck Scholarship Fund was formed to provide financial support to Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton or Warrior Run High School students who are pursuing higher education in hospitality or culinary arts, plumbing and heating, or music.
Since 2006, the foundation has raised more than $108,000 dollars and awarded 51 scholarships.
Neither Showers nor the Shoemakers profit from the Haunted Hotel. Showers arranges for the inn’s second and third floors to be available for the event, and a group of volunteers decorates the hallways and removes beds and furniture from six rooms.
“We only have two weeks to flip it and get everything decorated and everything in its spot,” Wendy said. “It’s a lot of hard work. Thank God for Kane, and we’re appreciative for all our friends who come out and support it.”
Noting how much time it takes to clear out the rooms and set everything up, Wendy said Kane has sometimes worked through the night to ensure the ghostly settings are ready for opening night.
“Some people probably think we’re crazy doing all that work for two nights,” she said. “We enjoy it. I think that’s a big part of it.”
“She has a lot of support from her family and friends. That helps, too,” Showers said. “She comes full force with volunteers.”
Some of the volunteers include Cheryl DeSeau and her family, Erin Sullivan, Emma Cotner, Sue Williams and others.
“I love the fact that there are so many people that want to help,” Showers said.
Over the years, the Shoemakers learned that to keep the Haunted Hotel going, especially with updated decorations and animatronics, they needed to hold other fundraisers to support the Haunted Hotel fundraiser. Showers has provided the venue for sandwich sales, basket raffles and, more recently, a purse bingo.
“We help each other out,” Showers said. “We kind of piggyback. Together we can accomplish just about anything.”
For the Purse Bingo, which will take place today at 11:30 a.m. at the Watson Inn, Wendy shopped around to buy name brand purses, some with her own money and some as donations from her business, Wendy’s Hair Place, in Watsontown.
“Through the years we’ve done a lot of fundraising for different organizations,” she said. “We like to spend our spare time doing things for the community.”
As for continuing with the Haunted Hotel, the Shoemakers “have always had a thing for Halloween,” Wendy said. In fact, Kayla was born on that day.
“Some people don’t care for Halloween, but we make it fun,” Wendy said. “We hope people come out to the Haunted Hotel and have a good time. We just like helping the community.”
Adults interested in volunteering can message the Shoemakers at “Watson Inn annual Haunted Hotel” on Facebook.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com