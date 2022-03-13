WATSONTOWN — The pandemic hit Valley businesses hard, but in the case of the Watson Inn, located on Main Street in downtown Watsontown, it survived the toughest times and emerged stonger and more proactive.
The Watson In was just named 2021 Business of the Year by the Watsontown Area Business Association.
2021’s Business of the Year is a very important part of Watsontown, said Kaitlin Snoddy, of the WABA.
“It is not just a place to have dinner but a place to catch up with friends, celebrate weddings, school dances, and countless fundraisers,” she said.
“Many organizations are able to hold their meetings here where they discuss more ways to help the community,” Snoddy said. “But besides just the building, we’re talking about the business. Part of being community, is not just being in the community but constantly pitching in to help out the community which is what the owners, the manager, and the staff do.
Examples include: holding the annual Arm Wrestling Tournament (Due to COVIDE regulation space in the park) for the 4th of July Celebration; setting up for WABAs Customer Appreciation/Breast Cancer awareness Day; and providing the space for multiple fundraising opportunities for non profits and special events such as the golf tournament for the Norman Buck Scholarship. and a car show for Wounded Warriors.”
“The award was a big surprise to me,” said Rick Buck, on Thursday. The owner of Watson Inn is Nancy Buck, and Rick spoke as a member of the ownership family.
“The people at WABA fibbed a little to me to get me to the dinner, as I am a little bit of a hermit,” he said. “All I knew was that our general manager, Pam Showers, was getting an award, which I know she deserves,so I changed my schedule to be there for her.”
Buck was honored to get the award, but said, “’It is still Pam and the staff at the Inn’s award. The Buck family is pretty hands off at The Inn for the past 10 years or so as she really is Pam’s baby.
“It is her and her staff who do all the work, the worry, the donation of time and work for the community, with our blessing,” said Rick Buck.
“Yes, Norm Buck built this place and the Buck family continues to own the building, but Pam runs the business in my father’s and her vision. I was exceptionally proud for her and our people in receiving the award. They are well deserving of this every day in my eyes.”
“What I learned from the pandemic is pretty much what we have always known and will continue to live by, “ Buck said.
You can not change things so try to readjust and go with any situation the best you can, he said.
“During the Inn’s down time we decided to make renovations, with our staff having a lot of input and working the project. Pam had ideas for years that we had talked about in changing the bar and main dining area,and she took the initiative to act on it.”
“There was no better time to make changes and renovations then the time when you are in a forced shut down,” Buck explained. “It also kept a few of our staff involved and working. They are a great team.”