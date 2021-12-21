Wayne A. Eddowes, a resident of Oconee County, Georgia, entered into rest Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. He previously resided in Mifflinburg, Pa., for many years.
A much-loved husband, father and grandfather, Wayne leaves, to cherish his memory, his wife of 53 years, the former Jean Bidlack; son, Jeffrey A. Eddowes; daughter, Jennifer E. Wood (David); and grandsons, Samuel R. Wood and Charles A. Wood.
Mr. Eddowes was born Aug. 5, 1944, in Philadelphia, one of four children of the late Walter D. Eddowes Jr. and Ruth C. Eddowes. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert C. Eddowes and Walter D. Eddowes III; and sister, Constance Eddowes Shade.
Mr. Eddowes enjoyed working with young people as both a high school teacher and coach. He was a business education teacher at Mifflinburg Area High School for 35 years until his retirement in 2001. He served as the lead teacher for the school's Vocational/Tech Prep Department, advisor to the classes of 1971, 1977 and 2001, and advisor to the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America. He was honored in "Who's Who Among American High School Teachers" and continued to do substitute teaching after his retirement.
A high school and college football player, Wayne was an assistant coach for high school football, junior high wrestling and golf at various times and, at one time, broadcast local sports news on the Mifflinburg radio station.
He also served as a Mifflinburg school bus driver for 25 years, worked as a tax practitioner from 1968 to 1994, and was employed by WKOK-WQKX, Sunbury (Pa.), in earlier years.
Active in community service in both Pennsylvania and Georgia, Mr. Eddowes was a member of the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club and served on the Mifflinburg Borough Council, where he chaired the finance committee. He served on the Board of Directors of the Mifflinburg Area School District Alumni and Friends, as a member of the Mifflinburg Hose Company No. 1, and as a former member and secretary of the Oconee Lions Club, which honored him with a Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. He was a regular Red Cross blood donor and platelet donor for many years.
As a member of the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, Wayne served at various times on the Board of Trustees, staff-parish relations committee and as auditor of church books. As a member of the Watkinsville First United Methodist Church, he sang in the choir and participated in the Band of Brothers and the Methodist Men.
Wayne enjoyed spending time with his family on Hilton Head Island, playing golf with friends in Pennsylvania and Georgia and encouraging his grandsons in the game, and being with friends at Rock Bottom Lodge in Centre County, Pa.
A lover of music, as a youth he played the trumpet with his father and brothers at church-related functions throughout eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.
A graduate of Cheltenham High School, Mr. Eddowes received a bachelor of science degree in business education and a master of science degree in education from Bloomsburg University.
He was a past member of several professional organizations including the Pennsylvania and National Business Education Associations and the National Association of Tax Practitioners.
A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. at Watkinsville First United Methodist Church.
Should friends desire, gifts in Mr. Eddowes' memory may be made to the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or to the Watkinsville First United Methodist Church, 1331 New High Shoals Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com