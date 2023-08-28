Wayne B. "Sug" McCardle, 89, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Beavertown, passed on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Masonic Village.
Born in Derry Township, Mifflin County, he was the son of the late William B. and Anna P. (Schwab) McCardle. He was the husband of the late Amber Rae (Hassinger) McCardle for 65 years prior to her passing in 2020.
During the Korean War, Sug served his country as a corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He received the National Defense Service Medal. As a civilian, he was employed as a tri-axle truck driver. In addition to hunting and attending NASCAR races with his son, he took pleasure in spending time with his family, summer picnics, relaxing around a campfire, and playing cards.
He is survived by three children, Carole R. McCardle of Beavertown, mother of Gena Bickhart and Michael Romig, Debra K., wife of Barry Sheesley, of Elizabethtown, parents of Derek and Amber Sheesley, and Michael W., husband of Cindy (Geedey) McCardle, of Fishersville, Va., parents of Austin and Cody McCardle; and four great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn A. Kunz, Devan A. Bickhart, Ashlyn R. Wise, and Brysen N. Oberlin.
Services are private.
Contributions in memory of Wayne can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, US, 66675.
To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.