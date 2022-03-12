Wayne D. Raup, 80, Dalmatia

Wayne D. "Denny" Raup, 80, of Dalmatia Road, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Promedica Skilled Nursing Facility, Lebanon, Pa. He was born May 29, 1941, in Trevorton, Pa., a son of the late Harry J. and Marie G. (Miller) Raup.
On June 1, 1968, he married the former Helen L. Lenker who survives. Wayne was a 1959 graduate of Trevorton High School and was drafted into the Army on Jan. 21, 1964. He served during Vietnam before being honorably discharged in 1966. He received his basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and then was assigned to Fort Benning, Ga., and the Second Infantry Division. He was employed by Celotex Corporation in Sunbury for 36 years, retiring in 2003.
Wayne loved spending time with his granddaughter Betty, hunting and fishing, going to Penn State Football games, wintering in Sarasota, Florida, and taking care of the farm and his many pets. He was a member of American Legion Post 92, a Lifetime DAV Member, a member of the REO Club of America and the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA).
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel W. and Lucinda A. Raup also of Dalmatia Road; and one grandchild, Betty Marie Raup, along with two sisters, Elaine Snyder of Trevorton and Nancy Miller (Bruce) of Lewisburg. Wayne was preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin, Dean and Mark Raup, and two sisters, Pauline Stepp and Carol Craver.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at James A. Reed Funeral Home in Pillow, Pa., followed by a graveside interment service at noon, at Trinity County Line United Methodist Church, 2431 Mahantango Creek Road, Dalmatia, PA 17017.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Wayne's memory may be made to Trinity County Line United Methodist Church, 2431 Mahantango Creek Road, Dalmatia, PA 17017.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements.