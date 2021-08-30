Wayne D. Weber, 76, of rural Lewisburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at his home.
Born in Long Island, New York, he was the son of the late Frank and Vera (Wicks) Weber. He was married to the former Wanda Loss. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Wayne had served in the US Army during Viet Nam and served in the PA National Guards for 21 years. He had worked for Yorktowne Cabinetry in Mifflinburg.
He was a former member of the American Legion and VFW, both of Mifflinburg. In earlier years he enjoyed hunting and deep-sea fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Barry W. Weber of Milton; two grandchildren; a great-grandchild; two brothers, Frank Weber of Globes Mills and Allen Weber of Potts Grove; and three sisters, Peggy Owens of Long Island, Gail Bowers of Lewisburg, and Sharon Enyart of Iowa.
Friends and relatives will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 3, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will begin at noon with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Harmony Cemetery.
