Wayne Eugene Hummel, 71, of Freeburg, entered into rest Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. He was the husband of Donna (Rapp) Hummel, who survives.
Wayne was born Sept. 13, 1951, in Shamokin, a son of the late Eugene and Mary (Lewis) Hummel. He was a graduate of Shamokin High School.
He retired from Williamsport Wire Rope, Sunbury. He attended Christ United Methodist Church, Selinsgrove.
Wayne loved to golf, fish, and attend Selinsgrove High School football games with his son David.
In addition to his wife of 36 years, Wayne is survived by three sons, Rob Hummel, Michael (Jean) Hummel, and David (Jessica) Hummel; a daughter, Amy (Paul) Treaster; grandchildren, Mariya, Sandra, Ashlee, Marcus, Marissa, Hope, Sasha, Brittany, and Landis; great-grandchildren, Robert, Keara, Levi, Ember, Arriana, Jordan, and Maddie; many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews including a niece, Izzy Newman, who he was very close to; and a granddog, Peanut.
He was preceded in death by a son, Rick Sinko; a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson, one brother, two sisters, and his precious dog, Rock.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 145 Disciple Dr., Selinsgrove, with the Rev. Ryan K. Gephart officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Wayne to Christ United Methodist Church.
The V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, is assisting the family with the arrangements.