Wayne E. Rake, 73, Dale City, Va.

And with a final swing of his golf club, Wayne E. Rake, 73, entered his Heavenly Golf Course on Aug. 11, 2022. Fondly remembered by family as “Tiger Rake,” his love of golf kept him strong these last years as he battled multiple medical issues. If he wasn’t playing golf, he was watching it on TV.
Born in Danville, Pa., on Dec. 23, 1948, Wayne was the son of the late Elizabeth and Franklin Rake. He is survived by one brother, Franklin, Florida; two sisters, Diane Harner, Danville, and Debbie Bausch, Riverside. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and William.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rowena Diane Corley; her mother, Alice Corley, brothers-in-law, James Corley and Ralph Harner, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers-in-law Dave and Don Corley.
Wayne graduated from Danville High School in the Class of 1966. His high school years found him on the local tennis courts and playing in many tournaments. Wayne also had a love of fishing, either at the Susquehanna River or on many of his deep-sea fishing excursions. Crossword puzzles were his nemesis! The Washington Post kept him busy for over 45 years.
Following his high school years, he attended and graduated from Bloomsburg University in 1971 with a degree in Mathematics and then achieved his Master’s Degree from Penn State University. Laughingly he would tell you he made it through college playing cards. He could deal from the bottom of the deck better than anyone we ever knew.
In 1976, because of his logic and mathematical skills, Wayne was offered a job with the Chief of Naval Operations at the Pentagon (before computers took over). His skills led him to be a computer specialist in his office. His office was in the attack on the Pentagon on 9/11 which had his coworkers battling thick smoke to get out to safety. This was a very unnerving day for family but found Wayne to be among the survivors. He retired from the Pentagon in 2008.
His retirement years found him chasing the elusive golf ball on as many golf courses as he could. He enjoyed traveling to different courses and meeting his golfing buddies for a round of his favorite game.
Wayne always found humor in most situations and was willing to share a laugh with anyone. Even in his medical battles he could be heard telling a “fact” or two which would provoke a laugh or at least a smile.
His sense of wit and humor will be so missed by so many.
A celebration and remembrance of Wayne will be held at a later date.
When the next snowfall occurs, we know that it isn’t snow but rather golf balls from Heaven!
Donations in Wayne’s memory can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P O Box 98011, Washington, DC 20077.