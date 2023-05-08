Wayne F. Strawser, 83, of Liverpool, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, with his loving wife and family by his side.
Wayne was born Jan. 30, 1940, in Oriental, Juniata County, a son of the late Frank and Carrie (Cope) Strawser. On June 20, 1982, Wayne married his beautiful bride, Darlene (Knouse) Strawser, who survives.
Wayne was a graduate of East Juniata High School. At the young age of 17, he joined the United States Marine Corps on the buddy system with his childhood friends Ronald Kerstetter and Ted Ferry. Wayne was a proud Marine who served in FORCE RECON.
After being honorably discharged, Wayne worked as a mason laying stone, block, and brick and built many houses, fireplaces, and chimneys. He went on to be employed by Burns Security at the Peach Bottom Nuclear Plant as their head of security. He was also a firearms instructor for them and the Pennsylvania State Police at the Peach Bottom location. Wayne later owned and operated the Ox Mountain Café in Oriental. His employment later continued at Leidy Ford in Mifflintown. He retired from Murray Motors Chevrolet where he was employed by his close friend and boss, Mark Monaghan, as a sales and leasing consultant.
Wayne was a proud member of the Juniata Area No. 687 Marine Corps League of Mifflintown and the Oriental Valley Sportsmen’s Club where he helped to build the building and helped to start the club. He was honored to be a lifetime member of the club.
Wayne had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening by growing produce and flowers. He was a kind man by always sharing his produce and delivering his beautiful dahlias to his neighbors and friends. Wayne also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; son, Brad and his wife Sherri; daughter, Deborah and her husband Mike; stepsons, Jamie and his wife Heather and Jeremy and his wife Amber; grandchildren, Jared, Savannah, Jacob, Gavin, Ryland, Avery, and Zayne; great-grandchildren, Helen, Caroline, and Rebecca; and siblings, Richard, Leonard, Kay, Violet, and Doris.
He was preceded in passing by his parents and siblings, Charles, Lillian, James, Donald, Betty, and a sister in infancy.
A graveside service will be held in Arbogast Lutheran Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, with Pastor Roger Womer officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Liverpool American Legion Post No. 364 and members of the Juniata Area No. 687 Marine Corps League of Mifflintown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Wayne may be forwarded to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Arrangements and care of Mr. Strawser have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front St., Liverpool, PA 17045.