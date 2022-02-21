Wayne Rodney “Ted” Troutman, 86, of York, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Florida.
He was born April 16, 1935, in Jordan Township, a son of the late Harvey E. and Carrie V. (Kratzer) Troutman.
Wayne was a member of the Calvary Bible Church in Wrightsville, the Prince Edwin Spring Creek Masonic Lodge No. 486, as well as The Odd Fellows Lodge, Middletown.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae (Zimmerman) Troutman; a son, Rodney Troutman; a brother, Alfred Troutman; and a great-granddaughter, Ava Willhide.
Wayne is survived by his children, Kathy Jo Warrington and her companion Bill Manley, Robert Troutman and his wife Polly, Regan Troutman and his wife Tamara; grandchildren, Susan Heller, Carrie Lingle, Tyler Warrington, Adam Troutman and Nicholas Troutman; great-grandchildren, Emma, Whitney, Levi, Ethan, Trevor and Audrey; and two brothers, Darvin Troutman and his wife Carol and Kenneth Troutman and his wife Alice.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Middletown, with the Rev. William Stoffel officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wayne’s memory to the Sturge-Weber Foundation at https://sturge-weber.org/participate/donate-today.html
