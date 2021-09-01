Wayne T. Badman, 67, of Market Street, Selinsgrove, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in ManorCare, Sunbury.
Wayne was born Feb. 4, 1954, in Sunbury, a son of the late Elwood and Doris (Robinson) Badman. His passing breaks a 45 year marital union to Sharon M. Badman, who survives.
He was a graduate of Shikellamy High School.
Wayne was a car enthusiast and enjoyed drag racing, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and family.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Vanessa Badman of New Cumberland and Justin and Staci Badman of Duncannon; daughter, Kristin of Selinsgrove; grandchildren, Liam, Asher and Quinn; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Bev Badman of Snydertown and Ken and Judy Badman of Northumberland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Nichols.
Contributions in Wayne’s memory may be made to the Drag Racing Association of Women (DRAW) at www.drawfasthelp.org.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.