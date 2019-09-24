There are a variety of resources to call or text when someone is struggling and potentially about to harm him/herself or someone else. They include:
911 — If there is concern of imminent harm, call 911 and the dispatcher can walk you through the next steps.
800-273-8255 — National Suicide Prevention hotline offers trained counselors 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help someone through a crisis situation.
855-313-4387 — Northumberland County crisis intervention hotline for situations and people of Northumberland County.
800-222-9016 — Crisis intervention hotline for CMSU, covering all of Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union counties.
800-950-6264 — Hotline for the National Alliance for Mental Health, where counselors are available.
741741 — Text HELP to this number for text support.