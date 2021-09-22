 

During my nearly 45 years as a newspaper reporter and editor, I’ve learned a lot of important things from a lot of terrific people.

The importance of accuracy and fairness. The need to keep reporting till you really “have” the story. Refusing to act like I work for a small newspaper.

Oe of the best pieces of advice came from an editor I worked for in Connecticut during my early days in this business.

The best way to tell any story, he said, is to talk to the people who are directly involved with it.

That may sound sort of obvious, and maybe it is. But there are a lot of stories published every day chock full of data and experts but lacking in the human voice.

Sure, data and experts can give reporting context. But when we set out to report about issues that really matter here in the Susquehanna Valley, what's most important is connecting with people who have personal experience with those issues.

In my nearly six years at The Daily Item we've published a wide range of stories. Every one of them have involved people like you.

This year, for example, we've received the help of many Valley people who have told us their emotional and sometimes tragic stories for our ongoing "When COVID Hits Home" series. 

Our multi-part report, "Rx for Rural Health," which investigated problems and potential solutions for improved medial care benefitted greatly from people like you who shared your concerns. 

When we looked for Valley residents who had been involved with the Peace Corps for that organization's 60th anniversary in March, a half dozen Valley volunteers shared their experiences. 

Out reports on diversifying police forces, consolidating fire stations, concerns about mental health resources for area teens and many others were all better because of Valley people who have stepped up to be at the center of them.

 I'm going on about this for two specific reasons.
 
The first is to say thank you. Community journalism I believe, is the best kind of journalism when it is done right. And it is done best with and through the people who live in the communities we cover.
 
My second reason is to ask for more of your assistance in telling two important upcoming stories.
 
The first, planned for early November, will explore the issues and seek answers for quality child care in the Valley. Reporter Marcia Moore will be leading this effort.
 
If you are a working parent in need of child care, an employer trying to hire people who require child care, a caregiver yourself or someone who oversees a child care center, we'd like to hear your experiences and perspectives. 
 
If are in a position to be part of this, please email Marcia at mmore@dailyitem.com.
 
The other report will focus on area firefighters. Most departments here and across the state have always depended on the selfless volunteers who commit countless hours to protecting life and property with little in the way of compensation.
 
Our entire reporting staff be looking at where things stand now and whether the volunteer system will be viable in the years and decades ahead. We'll explore possible ways to support volunteers and hope to tell the stories of those who do much to keep us safe.
 
If you would be willing to help us with that report, please email managing editor Bill Bowman at bbowman@dailyitem.com or reporter Justin Strawser at jstrawser@dailyitem.com.
 
As I learned many years ago, we can't really tell these stories without you.
 
 Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Trending Video