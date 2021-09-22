During my nearly 45 years as a newspaper reporter and editor, I’ve learned a lot of important things from a lot of terrific people.
The importance of accuracy and fairness. The need to keep reporting till you really “have” the story. Refusing to act like I work for a small newspaper.
Oe of the best pieces of advice came from an editor I worked for in Connecticut during my early days in this business.
The best way to tell any story, he said, is to talk to the people who are directly involved with it.
That may sound sort of obvious, and maybe it is. But there are a lot of stories published every day chock full of data and experts but lacking in the human voice.
Sure, data and experts can give reporting context. But when we set out to report about issues that really matter here in the Susquehanna Valley, what's most important is connecting with people who have personal experience with those issues.
In my nearly six years at The Daily Item we've published a wide range of stories. Every one of them have involved people like you.
This year, for example, we've received the help of many Valley people who have told us their emotional and sometimes tragic stories for our ongoing "When COVID Hits Home" series.
Our multi-part report, "Rx for Rural Health," which investigated problems and potential solutions for improved medial care benefitted greatly from people like you who shared your concerns.
When we looked for Valley residents who had been involved with the Peace Corps for that organization's 60th anniversary in March, a half dozen Valley volunteers shared their experiences.
Out reports on diversifying police forces, consolidating fire stations, concerns about mental health resources for area teens and many others were all better because of Valley people who have stepped up to be at the center of them.